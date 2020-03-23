Athletes benefited by the postponement

It has taken, but the IOC has finally come to its senses and postponed the Tokyo Olympics. The appointment, which was scheduled to start on July 24, has been postponed and the new date will be announced soon. Everything indicates that it will finally wait another year and will be celebrated in 2021. A news that has been well received by the Olympic community, as most athletes are not in a position to enter competition, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis .

But, in addition to the fact that all athletes will have time to prepare thoroughly, some of the great medal contenders benefit from the announcement. There are not a few who would arrive injured at the appointment or coming out of a recent serious injury, so next year they will be able to be one hundred percent to compete and try to get one of the coveted medals.

As for Spanish sports, the postponement of the Games will be good for Carolina Marin. The reigning Olympic badminton champion is unable to train during the state of alarm decreed across the country. His performance could be impaired by the inability to prepare, even more after the injury that came out a few months ago.

At the beginning of last year, the woman from Huelva suffered a rupture in the anterior cruciate ligament, which forced her to undergo surgery. In November he returned to the tapestries and in December he was again among the 10 best in the world. But maybe eight months of competition are not enough to be able to revalidate the gold obtained in Rio. Now you will have one more year to prepare for the Olympic event and be able to choose to rejoice with a new medal.

Another of the Spanish athletes who can make it to the Games is Pau Gasol. NBA player carries more than a year away from the courts from a fracture in the navicular bone of your foot. His future is in the air, but what he was sure of was that he would not be in Tokyo. The postponement of the Olympics can lead the best player in the history of Spanish basketball to gain time to recover, return to compete and, why not, try to help the world champion achieve a new medal.

She is not the only basketball star to take advantage of the postponement. In the Dream Team they can be Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. In the case of the Nets, an injury in September has prevented him from debuting with his new team and he would not have arrived in time for the Games. More of the same thing happens with the Warriors star. An injury has prevented him from being in the last four months, returning to the courts a few days before the suspension of the league. Now, he will gain time to be able to reach the top for the Olympic event and help the team led by Popovich.

It is also a relief for Roger Federer. The Swiss suffers an injury that will make him return to the grass tour, if the coronavirus allows it. He would only have two months after his return to the slopes to pick up the pace. Perhaps not enough time to qualify for what would be his second Olympic metal.

Isolated athletes will have options again

The crisis caused by COVID-19 and its consequent confinement, has meant that, as far as Spain is concerned, athletes cannot train normally. A situation that harms the Spanish Olympic team of canoeing or swimming, where there are clear medal options, with names like Saul Craviotto or Mireia Belmonte. The Spanish representatives of athletics, cycling, gymnastics …

All of them will need a preseason once sports activity resumes in our country, so they will benefit from the postponement of Tokyo 2020. Although the new date is still unknown, once the peak of the pandemic passes and they can resume their normal lives, they will train and prepare thoroughly for the appointment Olympic, earning options to get on the podium in Japan.