Athletes and authorities sponsor Olympic broadcasts of Imagen Televisión

MEXICO CITY

The president of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), Carlos Padilla Becerra, the golfer and standard-bearer of the Mexican delegation, in Tokyo 2020, Gaby López, as well as weightlifters Aremi Fuentes, Ana López Ferrer, Jonathan Muñoz, Jorge Cárdenas, their coach Chen Xian and pentathlete Duilio Carrillo visited the Grupo Imagen facilities before making the trip to the Olympic tournament , to give the flag to the broadcasts of the Olympics by the signal of Imagen Televisión.

With the illusion of competing and returning to our country with a metal on their necks, Mexican athletes left their impressions ahead of the great event and they coexisted with part of the talent of Imagen Televisión such as Ciro Gómez Leyva and Javier Alarcón.

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.