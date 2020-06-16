Terrible news in the world of athletics. The 56-year-old Galician long distance runner Alejandro Gomez He told the newspaper El Faro de Vigo that he suffers from an inoperable brain tumor. « That people remember me as the good person I was », declared Alejandro, a three-time Olympian with Spain in Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996.

For days, the Galician has been admitted to the Álvaro Cunqueiro hospital in Vigo, where He has married his partner and soon he will be able to return to his home to be calmer. He thanks the help of all the professionals and especially his psychologist: «I cannot fight alone in this battle and on difficult days It has been of enormous help to reach the final day as best as possible », he told in El Faro de Vigo.

«I am happy with most of the things that have happened to me or that I have brought forward. I don’t feel like I’m left with nothing to do. Sports are eager to convince, excite, transmit … and also help any athlete so that they can choose the path they want to follow in life, « he assured.

In addition to his three participations in the Olympic Games, Alejandro Gómez won two Spanish cross country championships, five 10,000 meters and two half marathons, among others.