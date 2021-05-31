Atento Virtual Hub: remote control center for CX agents | News | Communications

Atento Virtual Hub: remote control center for CX agents.

Atento has presented Virtual Hub, your first command center to optimize operations in remote work models. This space will integrate state-of-the-art technology that will allow in a first stage manage customer service operations working from home and that serve companies in various sectors.

Virtual Hub was born to respond to the new demands of customers and as a complementary solution to Atento @ Home, the remote work model that allowed the multinational to mobilize more than half of its workforce during the pandemic, with the aim of ensuring the continuity of operations in a flexible and agile manner. As a result, the remote model has registered an increase of 1.3 percentage points in productivity compared to January 2020, while raising the satisfaction levels of the employees themselves.

“Atento Virtual Hub is another step in the transformation of the Customer Experience. Our clients will have a centralized point of management of all the remote resources of their operation, from the recruiting of agents, training and the development of campaigns, prioritizing security and agility with a reach without borders “he stated Carlos López-Abadía, CEO of Atento.

This solution offers high flexibility, as it is based on cloud technology, it is not limited to a specific place and can be adapted to the operational needs of each client in a minimum time. Further, Any company, regardless of the sector to which it belongs, can count on a hub of this type which, in addition, may be coordinated with offices in other parts of the world, thus achieving global operational management.

Additionally, from its physical location, all employee recruitment and hiring processes will be coordinated through advanced technology in a virtual way, as well as operational management in real time that includes supervision, monitoring and reporting of the results of the various campaigns.

Prioritize safety

Cybersecurity has become even more important with the remote work model, an aspect that should be a high priority for companies. For this reason, Atento Virtual Hub will have the biometric recognition, two-factor authentication, secure connection via VPN, information security controls and data protections, among other protocols, to guarantee data protection. In addition to virtual security, the new Atento center will have high levels and protocols of physical security such as facial recognition at the site entrance and operational alarm screens.

The launch of the Virtual Hub took place during a face-to-face and virtual corporate event in which executives and clients from various countries participated and where the company revealed that Mexico will be the first region of many to incorporate this new management model.