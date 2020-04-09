Edinson Cavani transits through the last months of the contract with the Paris Saint-Germain. In the middle of this year, the Uruguayan he will keep the pass in his possession and from there, you can negotiate with any team.

His desire to return to South America, especially his native country, was the first thing that leaked. Also the desire to play in Mouth, a club that his teammate Leandro Paredes spoke a lot about, a footballer who emerged from the Xeneize youth team. Also Manteca Martínez, Uruguayan former Boca forward.

“Knowing Román and the distance to Forlán, I hope Cavani’s arrival is very soon. He has a great ability and would give us a great hand. I think he wants to come to Boca ”, He said Bermudez pattern, member of the soccer table commanded by Juan Román Riquelme in the Xeneize.

However, in the last days Jorge Amor Ameal lowered his thumb and assured that the club cannot hire Cavani, due to its high cost. To this was added that the friend of the PSG striker, Cebolla Rodríguez assured that Edinson plans to return to Uruguay to play in Peñarol.

On Thursday, a new chapter in the story about the future of Edinson Cavani was added. It is because of his mother’s statement revealing where he would like to play son. Fortunately, today, there are many clubs interested in signing him but he still doesn’t know where he will play. He has three months left in Paris and we have to think carefully. At the moment, he has no intention of returning to Uruguay, he is thinking of continuing in Europe and would like to go to Spain, ”said Berta Gómez, in dialogue with Ovación from Uruguay. In this way, his arrival in Boca is practically ruled out, as he already has a plan B.

Edinson Cavani has already been close to signing for Spanish football, more precisely Diego Pablo Simeone’s Atlético Madrid. In the last pass market, the Uruguayan was close to joining the Colchonero, but the economic difference and the lack of predisposition of the PSG they ended up bringing down the operation. This situation It generated a conflict between the president of Atlético and Cavani’s mother.

“I find it a shame and I do not want to point anyone out, but I find the situations of some players with their representatives and family members a shame. The subject has not been inflated, it has been superinflated and we are not here to be robbed and do anything strange to us ”, Enrique Cerezo, president of Atlético de Madrid, pointed out.

Berta Gómez, Cavani’s mother, responded very harshly. “We did not understand why the president said such an outrage. It was out of place. It hurt us a lot, because it is absolutely false that Walter (Edinson’s brother and agent) asked for a signing cousin. This man what he should have done is tell his Fans why Cavani really did not go to Atlético, and it is because, first, PSG did not want to let him out, and second, Atlético never got what PSG was asking for when they later considered negotiating. “

“My son did everything in his power to go to Atlético. He pressed without playing PSG to let him out and then transmitted to his brother that he was willing to lower his salary to facilitate his hiring for Atlético. He wanted to play with Cholo and he showed it at all times ”, added Cavani’s mother, who will now have to rebuild the relationship so that once her son’s arrival at the mattress is finalized.

He continued: “Edinson did not want money to be a problem, because if it had been for money he would have gone to Manchester United, Chelsea or Inter Miami (David Beckham’s club), who made an important offer for him. Don’t forget anyone that my son has an impeccable career, he is an upright professional, and that the pressure he put on PSG by not playing to leave Atlético is a stain on his career. ”

Meanwhile, he told what has to happen for his son to play for Atlético.“It is not impossible, but the president of Atlético must ask for forgiveness. We are not spiteful and everything can be arranged if he retracts what he said. My son is going to have offers, it is undoubted, because he is a proven forward, as he has shown in all these years, but he still thinks about being able to go to Atlético because he would like to play under Cholo. “