It seems incredible that almost four months have passed since my analysis of the first game of the Atelier Dusk DX compilation. You had to put a solution to it, and after a long time I have been silent and damn, the game has surprised me for good. Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemist of the Dusk Sky it is much, much, much better than its prequel.

Without reinventing the wheel

In the history section in this second installment we went from looking for our missing sister to having to investigate a flying ruins that no one has ever been able to enter in addition to helping the citizens of our region who are still recovering from a catastrophe known as “the to become night”. The development of it is similar (although in a more mature way) to how we do it in the first game: cutscenes when we arrive at a place where one of our friends wants to tell us something and, especially, when the month passes.

Simple, very anime, we appreciate that darker tone than we had in the first installment and, above all, its two protagonists. Where before we had Ayesha, who little more and had decimals in the two plus two, now we have Escha, a young alchemist native to the central town of history and who learned the trade thanks to her mother, and Logy, another alchemist, with a much more mature air and a more modern alchemy style due to its origin as a city. The two characters give Ayesha cool soups, but the best thing is the interaction that exists between each other. They treat each other like coworkers most of the time and to my liking, I prefer that to a game of “oops, shame, you’ve looked at me 0.1 seconds more …”.

Escha and Logy officers on duty

In Atelier Escha & Logy We have a much clearer way to advance than in Ayesha, and that is the assignment of our missions. We are workers of the alchemist’s guild based in the town of Colseit where our boss is an old acquaintance of the first, Marion. She will tell us the objectives for each quarter and we must choose how far we want to go with them, being able to do only the main one or the rest of the optional missions, with which we will achieve prestige and better rewards.

Something that is always appreciated is the return of familiar faces. Marion, Linca, the idiot witch, Nio and Harry return to the charge in this adventure, and, except for Harry, all as selectable characters in our team. To these is added a new roster of characters that, having streaks of pure cliche from Japanese shonen, are quite funny and hey, a little love if you get them.

Stirring the cauldron

In the end, play Atelier for the plot … of course. The change is appreciated (at least now the protagonists like me) but the important thing about the game is crafting and combat. And this is where Atelier Escha & Logy It demonstrates the improvements with respect to its sequel, and especially on the subject of combat, which I will talk about later. Crafting in-game is just as simple as the first, but the way the elements are introduced allows for more play than in the prequel. To start, we have to introduce the elements, which have an assigned element (out of four) and inheritable properties. Synthesizing an object from a base of material and moving forward playing with the points and abilities of each alchemist will provide us with a number of advantages that you can not even imagine.

For example, at the beginning of the game you can synthesize a type of bomb that, normally, is crazy. But by playing your cards well and with knowledge of the item synthesis system you can create the same bombs with 200% damage and two extra uses. All simply starting from the objects that you take in the field and you achieve defeating the enemies. Each alchemist is also in charge of synthesizing a type of objects (Logy weapons and armor, Escha objects and consumables) giving them more personality and adding a component of versatility to them, since one’s own abilities are not the same as those of the other.

Exploring the terrain

Combat is without a doubt the best facelift the game could have received. Keeping the best of the original (basically nothing), a depth layer has been added that allows two things that speed up combat and add a strategy component. First, in combat, objects can now be used by two people instead of one (logical, they are two alchemists, two protas), so the objects, combined with the new way of synthesizing, take on a greater role than in the original. That said, if you know how to use alchemy and extract juice, you can get objects that clean battles quite easy.

And to this add, in addition, the possibility of using the objects without worrying about them. The consumable supplies that we have equipped are restored when we return to the town, but in return the capacity of the basket is limited to the prestige that we have as agents. This balances the game, because if you could take, I don’t know, 20 good ice pumps as soon as you go a little bit, you just clean the areas almost without realizing it.

And another very interesting addition is the formation of the groups. Instead of being able to carry only three, Atelier Escha & Logy We take everyone together for a party. The combat is still three people, but through the chained commands we can even hit in one turn of a character up to 6 hits in total. This is because each member of the group is assigned a support character that covers their backs. Instead of using the other members to cover the target ally, we use his linked to protect him and also exchange positions with him, thus gaining his own abilities and with all life.

Well, in the end I liked it

There is something in this saga that attracts me like honey to flies. I don’t know if it’s aesthetics, my hobby of unlocking everything in games (and alchemy looks seductively at me in that section) or the fact that, for some reason that I’m still unable to determine, I’m its target audience. Or a combination of all, I know. What I am clear about is that, as a product, it is much better than its prequel in basically all aspects, because even graphically that “twilight” aspect, with earthy tones and a greater definition of the characters allows me not only to enjoy it, but to say that, if you like these games, Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemist of the Dusk Sky it is a must. And I also love the subtitle. [75]