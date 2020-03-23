ATE denounced that in a Naval Base they refuse to license civilian personnel, but the nature of their tasks exempts them from quarantine

The Association of State Workers (ATE) reported, through its press release this Sunday, about a particular situation that occurred last Friday morning at Air Force Base 1 with a seat in the Buenos Aires town of Punta Indian. According to the union entity, as of the publication in the Official Gazette of the DNU 297/2020, the union delegates of the civilian personnel who carry out functions within the military unit They asked Commander Balboni to proceed with the automatic licensing of all civilian personnel in order for them to comply with the ordered social isolation.

According to the unionists, the military official replied that he would be the one who, according to the requirements of the force, would or would not order the licensing of civilian personnel. this decision not being the power of the union leaders. Expanding the details of the meeting, the union press organ indicates that The meeting ended with the eviction of the union delegates from the military premises.

“In charge of Balboni, there are older adults and risk agents who should have left their jobs on March 16. Given the commander’s refusal, he was informed that, exercising the rights and obligations that the union has by law, an assembly would be held, which led to a series of threats by the military, “ATE said in its statement.

Now, the union entity concludes by pointing out that, after the assembly was held, all civilian personnel were discharged. The civil workers themselves consulted by Infobae indicate that As of March 18, all personnel at risk were licensed by organic decision of the Argentine Navy, being in Punta Indio 49% of the civil personnel in functions.

Throught social media, Daniel Balboni He gave his version of events and in addition to supporting his belief that civilian force personnel have the same rights and obligations as uniformed personnel (regarding this particular health crisis), he also acknowledged that he asked union delegates to leave the naval base.

Infobae contacted high military sources, who recognized the facts, but at the same time They clarified that Article 6 of DNU 297/20 in sections 1 and 2 makes it totally clear that civilians who occupy essential jobs for managing the current situation, must continue to provide services except for those who are at risk groups.

¿What is the role of the Punta Indio base in the current emergency?

Infobae contacted the press officer of the Argentine Navy to inquire about the reasons why the military institution keeps civilian staff on duty instead of sending them to your home. In response to the request, the Superior Officer of the naval force indicated: “Within the directives issued by the President of the Nation in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, coordinated by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Navy is committed to health containment from different areas of the country. The task of the military and civilian personnel of Air Force 1 is presently in adapting its facilities so that they function as an annex to the local municipal hospital. Intensive work is being done to provide at least 60 beds for potential patients. The only way to achieve this objective in the scheduled times is with the joint work of civilians and the military and in full cooperation with the local municipality. ”

Likewise, the naval spokesperson indicated to this media that, in addition to the activities in land bases, different naval units from Tierra del Fuego, are anchored out of port in order for the crew to carry out preventive quarantine since in the province they have been detected several cases of Covid-19. “The Navy has its men and means enlisted, ready to act when the Joint Operational Command orders it, “ the official concluded.