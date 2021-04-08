Atari ventures into NFT, blockchain to boost its revenue

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: a screenshot, Instagram / atari

Legendary video game maker Atari has announced that it is launching a blockchain division and exploring new opportunities in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), among others. The company plans to use blockchain technology to develop games and a cryptocurrency that players could spend on virtual items.

Most recently, Atari won ETH 47,582 ($ 95,000) through an auction of NFTs which are 3D models of the Centipede game cartridge that was once offered for the company’s Atari 2600 console. Atari Capsule Collection was created in partnership with blockchain gaming company Animoca Brands and its branch of digital collectibles Quidd .

Atari said in a statement that it has had “great success in licensing Atari-related marks for use in NFT” and anticipates that the trend will play an increasingly important role in its licensing strategy in the US. next years.

With this in mind, all Atari products and services related to the blockchain business will be bundled into the division “to focus on the immense possibilities of crypto and blockchain-enabled games,” the company said. The company is also opening a second division, Atari Gaming.

Atari rose to fame in the late 1970s and 1980s, gaining popularity among gamers with titles such as Space Invaders, Pac-Man, Asteroids, and Missile Command, among others. The so-called video game crash of 1983 led to the sale of the company’s computer and home console divisions. However, after years of financial troubles, the last few years have allowed Atari to profit from the nostalgia for video games, bringing some of its retro properties back into the limelight.

“The Atari brand is alive, more than ever, and this two-division organization will help us adapt to changes in our line of business,” said Frédéric Chesnais, CEO and principal shareholder of Atari.

____

Learn more:

– Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg, Metakovan and more will judge the NFT funding contest

– The oversupplied NFT market experiences a drop in interest and sales

– NFTs sell in the millions, but how can you tell a diamond from a failure?

– Money laundering could also taint the NFTs, prepare for stricter controls

-Why would someone buy NFT, a link to a JPEG file?

– Check out these 4 NFT platforms to create your own

– Non-Fungible 2021: Prepare your NFTs for DeFi, Staking and Sharing