Atari VCS will finally hit stores on June 15

It seems incredible that they have already passed four years since we first learned about the existence of the Ataribox project, later renamed the retro Atari VCS console. And it is that this Linux-based game console and a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo that intended to resurrect the Atari 2600, will finally see the light and it will begin to distribute its first units.

And it is that despite the still present situation of shortage of semiconductors and graphics, and despite the fact that most of the delays of the Atari VCS came from the numerous changes and improvements that it was receiving while it was going changing little by little with what was announced in the original project, we continue to find ourselves with relatively low components, and easy to find.

Hardware improvements that led to the addition of a chip Ryzen Embedded R1606G dual-core and a Radeon Vega 3 GPU, opening up the consoles’ capabilities to native 4K video with HDCP; along with the expansion up to 8GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage; or the incorporation of an ethernet port and a frame buffer, which will make the console a machine compatible with video platforms such as Netflix and HBO.

So what was originally going to be a closed console with a handful of games is now an AMD computer inside a chassis inspired by the Atari 2600, that will allow you to install any Linux distribution, leaving the door open for it to be turned into an improvised Steam Machine or a mini-personal computer with a subscription game service model.

Although at the moment this is only speculation, since currently the console has a catalog of up to 100 classic games remade specially for the Atari VCS, and optimized for the new Atari Wireless Classic Joystick.

Availability and price

As we anticipated well, it seems that the Atari VCS is finally ready to begin to be officially distributed, setting its last date on June 15, ensuring that there will be no more delays.

However, the biggest problem with this machine will now be its price, which after successive changes and additions has reached a figure significantly higher than that of other retro consoles that have been arriving on the market, entering the field of modern Nintendo consoles. , Sony or Microsoft.

Unfortunately, the console will only be available through the American stores of GameStop and Best Buy, under a final price of $ 300, relegating its only international availability to the complete pack with the classic wireless joystick and a modern wireless controller from the official website. from Atari VCS, That will go up to $ 400.