Atari could develop new titles for PC and consoles | Gaming

Atari’s video games division will focus on developing games for PC, consoles and mobiles, without forgetting the retro market.

Talk about Atari is to do it from one of the most legendary companies in the history of video games. After its splendor in the 80s and consoles as mythical as the Atari 2600 or the Atari Lynx, the company is not currently going through its prime … but it is beginning to resurface.

A few months ago we told you that Atari was immersed in a new chain of video game hotels, which would bear its name, and now it has presented its new video game division. This will take care of develop titles for PC, consoles and mobiles, retro in character.

As if that were not enough, it has managed to finance the project of its new retro console, the Atari VCS, and is studying the creation of an official cryptocurrency. Just yesterday, Atari announced a restructuring into two different divisions: Atari Gaming (its gaming division) and Atari Blockchain.

Other details that this restructuring leaves us is that its CEO, Frédéric Chesnais, is leaving office to focus on Atari Blockchain, while Atari’s video games division will be led by Wade J. Rosen. The objective of this division will develop new games for PC, consoles and mobiles, in addition to nurturing your VCS console and take advantage of their retro licenses.

One of Atari’s intentions is to bring its great classics to PC and consoles, without neglecting free mobile games and explore new cooperative and multiplayer options. Big AAA is not expected, but new releases and more titles developed by the company are expected.

” These new releases will share the instant enjoyment of the classics, while feature a meaningful single player campaign, couch co-op / multiplayer, and online play” explains the Atari statement.

Finally, the company has commented that its retro console Atari VCS goes on sale this spring, still without a specific date, and that will give tools to developers to recreate classic experiences of the Atari 2600, for example.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.