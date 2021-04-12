Atalanta win 2-3 at the Fiorentina stadium

04/11/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

The Atalanta added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-3 against the Fiore this sunday in the Artemio Franchi. The Fiorentina came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the Genoa. For his part, Atalanta he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Udinese at home and the Hellas verona away from home, 3-2 and 0-2 respectively and had a three-game winning streak. After the score, the Florentine team is fifteenth, while the Atalanta he is fifth at the end of the match.

The first part of the game started on the right foot for the Bergamo team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Duvan Zapata in minute 13. The visiting team scored again, distancing themselves by making it 0-2 thanks to a new goal from Duvan Zapata, thus achieving a double on the verge of the end, in the 40th, thus closing the first half with the result of 0-2.

In the second half, the Fiorentina, who approached the scoreboard through a goal from Dusan Vlahovic in minute 57. The local team added again in the 66th minute with another goal of Dusan Vlahovic, thus achieving a double. But later the Atalanta in the 70th minute he took the lead with a goal from eleven meters Josip Ilicic. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 2-3 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Fiorentina gave entrance to Valentin eysseric, Borja Valero, Lorenzo Venuti Y Jose Callejon for Gaetano castrovilli, Sofyan amrabat, Lucas Martinez Y Giacomo Bonaventura, Meanwhile he Atalanta gave entrance to Berat Djimsiti, Joakim maehle, Josip Ilicic Y Aleksey miranchuk for Christian romero, Luis Muriel, Ruslan Malinovskiy Y Duvan Zapata.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card, three for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to German Pezzella, Sofyan amrabat Y Nikola Milenkovic and by visitors to Christian romero.

With 58 points, the team of Gian Piero Gasperini was ranked fifth in the table, occupying a place of access to the Europa League, while the team led by Giuseppe Iachini it was placed in fifteenth position with 30 points at the end of the duel.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in Serie A: the Fiorentina will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Sassuolo at home, while the Atalanta will play in his fiefdom against the Juventus.

Data sheetFiorentina:Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, José Luis Palomino, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Remo Freuler, Marten De Roon, Robin Gosens, Luis Muriel, Mario Pasalic and Duván ZapataAtalanta:Bartlomiej Dragowski, Nikola Milenkovic, Germán Pezzella, Lucas Martínez, Martín Cáceres, Sofyan Amrabat, Giacomo Bonaventura, Gaetano Castrovilli, Cristiano Biraghi, Christian Kouame and Dusan VlahovicStadium:Artemio FranchiGoals:Duván Zapata (0-1, min. 13), Duván Zapata (0-2, min. 40), Dusan Vlahovic (1-2, min. 57), Dusan Vlahovic (2-2, min. 66) and Josip Ilicic (2-3, min. 70)