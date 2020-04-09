The head of the Slovenian government Janez Jansa and the president of UEFA, the Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin They have been involved in a mutual controversy.

04/09/2020 at 18:04

CEST

The European soccer number one, which according to the local press plans to enter politics in the future, criticized some economic measures taken by the Janez government during the emergency for Covid-19.

And the response of the Prime Minister of Ljubljana was immediate, accusing Ceferin of not having canceled the Champions League match between Atalanta and Valencia, played in Milan on February 19 and considered by some to be the origin of a massive contagion in Lombardy: “It was an irresponsible and criminal decision. A true biological bomb” Jansa said, who also explained that after the WHO warning, some international matches were not canceled out of greed for money.

