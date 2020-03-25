Dani Parejo, captain of Valencia CF, showed his anger after what they were forced to play the Atalanta-Valencia CF match. A day after the mayor of Bergamo assured that the 40,000 who were in San Siro were infected, the midfielder explains that he has given many laps to the head and considers that “Atalanta-Valencia should not have been played”

The leader of Valencia CF reflects on that match and says that, after listening to all the news, “He gives a lot of respect, but we only fulfill our obligation. Speaking now is advantageousBut maybe not even that Champions League game should have been played. What I am sure of is that the tie was not played on equal terms. Very few people talk about how exposed the players and the club workers were in that tie “, explained in an interview at AS.

“These days you have a lot of time to turn your head and think about everything you did. For example, very few people talk about how exposed the players and club workers were in that tie, “he says flatly.

Quiet with the measurements

Parejo is calm with the measures taken by Valencia CF despite having 35% of infected. “The club has made every effort to avoid contagion, it has even gone ahead of official measures, but still could not be avoided. Now it’s time to be next to those who have been infected, encourage them and trust that everything will turn out well. “

However, he does not think the same of the European political authorities. “All of Europe must have learned from what happened in China. Now you have to listen to the authorities and stay at home, which is the surest way to slow down the transmission and thus help all those who are risking their lives for us. “

