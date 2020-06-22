MILAN (AP) – Soccer returned to one of the cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with an emotional Serie A match in which Atalanta gave a note of joy to the population of Bergamo on Sunday.

With a double by Colombian striker Duván Zapata, Atalanta beat Sassuolo 4-1. It was his first match of the Italian tournament in 122 days and the first in Bergamo since February 15.

“There are many things that are happening in the world and Bergamo has suffered very hard. This victory was for the city, the people, the club. The worst is over, changes are coming, « wrote the Atalanta Marten de Roon midfielder on Twitter after the game.

Bergamo was one of the Italian cities most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, one in which images of a convoy of army trucks taking coffins from the city were captured and had been overwhelmed.

More than 16,000 people have died from the virus in the Lombardy region where Bergamo is located, and the small town was one of the epicenters of the outbreak.

A minute of silence was observed before the initial whistle in memory of those killed by COVID-19, showing a video of the city during the crisis and which was accompanied by the song « Rinascero, rinascerai » (I will be born again, you will be born again ).

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who revealed last month that he caught the COVID-19, promised before the game to make the people of Bergamo smile again.

“A first smile. It’s nice to say that we are back and that we started from where we had stopped, « Gasperini said. » Obviously some will not be erased. But soccer is entertainment and an incredible passion that makes people enjoy again. «

Series A returned to action this weekend with four games pending. Two were played on Saturday and Inter Milan, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Argentina’s Lautaro Martínez, beat Sampdoria 2-1 to complete the Sunday matchday.

All duels were staged without an audience. Some fans were outside the Gweiss stadium in Atalanta and their chants could be heard ranting against the league leaders.

« Our greatest satisfaction will be when our fans will be able to return to the stadium, because playing in these conditions really hurts, » said Gasparini. « A victory like today with the fans would have been completely different »:

Atalanta maintained his same game identity, 112 days after his last commitment in Serie A, with a striking offensive style.

The luck of the match was sung at half-time after goals from Albanian central defender Berat Djimsiti and attacker Duván Zapata, plus the goal by Sassuolo Mehdi Bourabia at the wheel.

Zapata ended the night with two conquests by scoring in the 66th minute.

Atalanta claimed a penalty that was not endorsed by video arbitration. Gasperini was so angry that he was kicked out by the reaction.

Bourabia redeemed himself for his own goal by scoring the discount for visitors in the extension.

Atalanta remained in fourth place in the table, six points above Roma, in the fight for last place in the next Champions League. The team is playing its first season in the Champions League.

Many experts pointed to the round of 16 match between Atalanta and Valencia, on February 19 in Milan, as one of the focus of the outbreak in Bergamo. The local press has called it the « Zero Party ».

ANTIRACISTA GESTURE

Lukaku, a Belgian black striker, showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement by deepening after scoring Inter’s first goal in 10 minutes, culminating a beautiful collective move.

« This to all the people who are fighting against injustice. I am against you ”, wrote Lukaku on his social networks.