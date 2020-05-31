When the Atalanta technician Gian Piero Gasperini suffered from the coronavirus in mid-March, the idea of ​​entering the Bergamo hospital (overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients at the time) made him fear for his life.

“Ambulances passed every two minutes … It seemed like a war,” said Gasperini. “At night, I would think:‘ if I go there (to the hospital), what will happen to me? “

But Gasperini recovered quickly, without having to enter the Papa Juan XXIII hospital. It hasn’t been until now that the coach confirmed that he contracted the virus, when the team underwent testing 10 days ago, according to an interview published Sunday by Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gasperini, 62, began to feel ill on March 9, the day before Atalanta visited Valencia in the second leg of their Champions League knockout round tie.

He described how he felt physically upon returning to Bergamo, which was rapidly becoming the epicenter of the pandemic. “I did not have a fever, but I felt destroyed, as if I had a fever of 40 degrees (celsius).

Many experts point to the trip between Atalanta and Valencia on February 19 in Milan, as one of the main reasons that the virus was so lethal in Bergamo. The local press has branded the meeting as the “Zero Party”.

With the virus spreading rapidly in Europe, the tour in Spain was played without fans. Despite this, more than 35% of Valencia players were infected.

More than 16,000 people died from the virus in the Lombardy region, where Bergamo, one of the hardest hit cities, is located.

“It will take several years to understand what happened,” said Gasperini. “Every time I think about it, it seems absurd to me: our peak moment in sports coincided with the strongest pain suffered by the city.”

“I feel more Bergamo now,” added Gasperini, who hails from Turin.

Previously, the only Atalanta member who tested positive for the virus was substitute goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

Atalanta advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals with an 8-4 win on the aggregate scoreline, but has not played since. Soccer could resume in Italy in mid-June.

“Atalanta can help Bergamo recover, respecting the pain of the people who are mourning,” said Gasperini. “It will take a long time to see people going out to celebrate in the squares or at the airport. But the Bergamascos keep their illusion caught under the ashes ”.

“No player left town. More than one has lost weight, which is perhaps a sign of psychological problems, “added the coach. “It is not easy to read the emotional condition of each one. Some have been alienated from their families. “

“What is certain is that the squad understands the suffering of Bergamo and that is something that will show when they go out on the field,” he said.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.