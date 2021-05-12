Atalanta host Benevento on matchday thirty-sixth

05/11/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the thirty-sixth day of Serie A will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Atalanta and to Benevento in the Gewiss Stadium.

The Atalanta intends to add a victory in the thirty-sixth day after having won the Parma in the Ennio Tardini 2-5, with goals from Aleksey miranchuk, Luis Muriel, Ruslan Malinovskiy Y Matteo pessina. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won 21 of the 35 matches played to date with a figure of 84 goals in favor and 42 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Benevento suffered a defeat to the Cagliari in the last game (1-3), so that a win against the Atalanta it would help him improve his track record in the tournament. To date, of the 35 games the team has played in Serie A, it has won seven of them with a balance of 38 goals scored against 71 conceded.

Regarding home performance, the Atalanta He has won 11 times, has been defeated three times and has drawn three times in 17 games played so far, which shows that he is losing points in his fiefdom, giving the visitors opportunities to achieve results in their favor. At home, the Benevento He has won five times and has lost eight times in his 17 games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Atalanta to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have met before in the Gewiss Stadium, in fact, the numbers show a victory in favor of the Atalanta. The last game that both teams played in this competition was in January 2021 and ended with a score of 1-4 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Serie A qualifying table, we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of 41 points. The Atalanta He arrives at the meeting with 72 points in his locker and occupying the second place before the game. As for his rival, the Benevento, is in eighteenth position with 31 points.