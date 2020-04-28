Assaí, the flagship of the Pão de Açúcar Group, saw its sales grow amid the covid-19 pandemic, with consumers filling stores to stock up as soon as social isolation was decreed. According to Belmiro Gomes, executive president of Assaí Atacadista, the pandemic accounted for two percentage points of sales in the first quarter, which closed with an increase of 24% in relation to the previous year.

While companies fired, reduced wages because of the pandemic, Assaí hired around 3,000 temporary workers to cover those who were removed and to account for the biggest movement. “As our proposal is low price, Atacarejo (a supermarket that mixes wholesale and retail) is resistant and easier to adjust to in austerity scenarios”, says Gomes.

What was the impact of the pandemic on Assaí’s sales?

We were already experiencing strong growth. Last year, we opened 22 stores, which was a record, and we had over R $ 30 billion in gross sales. These new stores already gave an indication that in the first quarter the growth would be of the order of 25%. In January and February, accumulated growth was 22%. In March, in one week we registered a very large flow of consumers in stores, making purchases for supplies. Due to the pandemic, we had an effect of two more percentage points on growth. So, we closed the first quarter close to 24% growth. This approximately meant the acquisition of 8.5 million new customers per month compared to the previous year.

What was the impact of the stoppage of the activities of food service customers who buy in cash, such as pastry chefs, owners of small restaurants?

We serve 15 million to 16 million customers per month. Most of them are individuals, but they also have a lot of corporate clients, a sector that was very affected by isolation. Sales to food service in this pandemic period fell by more than 70%.

How much do the individual consumer represent of these 16 million customers?

In number of operations, it represents 80%. But in terms of sales, because the average value is lower, it represented around 50% to 55%. But in the first week of the second half of March, there was a strong consumer movement and most stores doubled their sales. With that, the individual consumer came to represent 70% of the sale. Now, in April, there was a normalization, because the population is already supplied.

How are sales for food service transformers, such as small restaurants, pizzerias, for example?

Transformers are very important to us. Many establishments are closed and, while they are closed, they will not resume shopping in cash and carry. Many started to operate or already had delivery. One of the things we did as an action was to reduce the price by more than 20% in all food service packaging. It’s the pizza box, the sachet, the napkin, plastic packaging, box for the motoboy. We are doing an action so that the small and micro-enterprise have a little more breath.

Will the pandemic change the company’s expansion plans for this year?

The forecast for this year is to open 20 stores, of these, 17 will have their opening postponed. At the moment, I have 16 stores under construction. Like all activities, civil construction is also paralyzed. Then, some inaugurations that should take place at the end of the first semester and beginning of the second will be postponed. But the goal of the year is maintained.

How much is being invested in the 20 stores?

More than R $ 1 billion. At this time, there is no intention to review the expansion plan, quite the contrary. In the current scenario, this business model is extremely strengthened. Atacarejo is resistant and easier to adjust in austerity scenarios. When there is a crisis, there is a greater search for a lower price.

So, Atacarejo is a segment that is armored?

It is not fully shielded, but it is the last market to be affected. As our proposal is low price, in a scenario of lower purchasing power, we are a viable option for many people. But before the crisis it was already a model that was growing. In 2008, Assaí had revenues of R $ 1 billion. Last year, we closed the year with R $ 30.4 billion. This year we will exceed R $ 35 billion.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.