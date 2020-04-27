Assaí, the flagship of the Pão de Açúcar Group, saw its sales grow amid the pandemic, with consumers filling stores to stock up as soon as social isolation was decreed. Meanwhile, a large part of the retail of non-essential products had their turnover reduced to zero overnight. Belmiro Gomes, executive president of Assaí Atacadista, told the state that the pandemic accounted for the growth of two percentage points of sales in the first quarter, which closed with an increase of 24% in relation to the previous year. For this entire year, he believes that sales will exceed R $ 35 billion, compared to R $ 30.4 billion in 2019.

While companies fired, reduced wages because of the pandemic, Assaí hired around 3,000 temporary workers to cover those who were removed and to account for the higher sales volume. Now it has decided to cut prices for packaging and raw materials for small restaurants, pizzerias, dogueiros, known as transformers, which are working behind closed doors through deliveries and have had a sharp drop in revenue.

Despite the increase in sales, Gomes does not think that Atacarejo, a supermarket that mixes wholesale and retail, is totally shielded from the crisis. “As our proposal is low price, Atacarejo is resistant and easier to adjust in austerity scenarios”. Below are the main parts of the interview.

What was the impact of the pandemic on Assaí’s sales?

We were already experiencing strong growth. Last year, we opened 22 stores, which was a record, and we had over R $ 30 billion in gross sales. These new stores already gave an indication that in the first quarter the growth would be of the order of 25%. In January and February, accumulated growth was 22%. In March, in one week we registered a very large flow of consumers in stores, making purchases for supplies. Due to the pandemic, we had an effect of two more percentage points on growth. So, we closed the first quarter close to 24% growth. This approximately meant the acquisition of 8.5 million new customers per month compared to the previous year.

What was the impact of the stoppage of the activities of food service customers who buy in cash, such as pastry chefs, owners of small restaurants?

We serve 15 to 16 million customers per month. Most of them are individuals, but they also have a lot of corporate clients, a sector that was very affected by isolation. Sales to food service in this pandemic period fell by more than 70%.

How much do the individual consumer represent of these 16 million customers?

In number of operations, it represents 80%. But in terms of sales, because the average value is lower, it represented around 50% to 55%. But in the first week of the second half of March, there was a strong consumer movement and most stores doubled their sales. With that, the individual consumer came to represent 70% of the sale. Now, in April, there was a normalization, because the population is already supplied

How are sales for food service transformers, with small restaurants, pizzerias, for example?

Transformers are very important to us. Many establishments are closed and while they are closed they will not resume shopping at cash-and-carry. Many started to operate or already had delivery. One of the things we did as an action was to reduce the price by more than 20% in all food service packaging. This discount is below the purchase cost of these items. It’s the pizza box, the sachet, the napkin, plastic packaging, box for the motorcycle courier. We are doing an action so that the small and micro-enterprise have a little more breath. In addition to reducing packaging prices, we are also operating with reduced prices, around 10%, for specific inputs used by the food service, such as, for example, 20 kg margarine packaging. The intention is to support them in the period when the establishments are closed.

In all, how many items will be discounted?

Between packaging and inputs, from 200 to 250 items, depends on the State of Brazil. We are present in 20 states, but habits are different. This action will last as long as there is a restriction on opening these establishments.

Have the discounts been negotiated with suppliers?

No. It is an action entirely ours. Our margin on packaging items is 18%. And we will give at least 20% discount. We are operating in the red.

What is the reason for the help?

We are the largest supplier of food service. It is a way to create more bonds, to build public loyalty.

Are there other measures being taken to keep this audience loyal?

Through Academia Assaí, we are guiding how to renegotiate rent, redo cash flow and other initiatives from an economic and management point of view. In the North and Northeast Regions, we are splitting sales to these entrepreneurs on our card and on the flag. Before the pandemic, there was no possibility of purchase in installments.

In all, how much will be invested in projects to support microentrepreneurs?

More than R $ 4 million.

Will the pandemic change the company’s expansion plans for this year?

The forecast for this year is to open 20 stores, of these 17 stores will have their opening postponed. At the moment, I have 16 stores under construction. Like all activities, civil construction is also paralyzed. Then, some inaugurations that should take place at the end of the first semester and beginning of the second will be postponed. There will be a two to three month delay on the official calendar. This varies from state to state. But the goal of the year is maintained. This month there were two inaugurations planned, but they are not going to happen.

How much is being invested in the 20 stores?

More than R $ 1 billion. Our expansion plan is to place the Assaí flag in regions where we were not present. For example, at this moment, we are finishing the work to open the first store in São Luís (MA). It will be our entry into the state. We are preparing the Boa Vista store, it will be our entrance in Roraima. Regardless of the economic scenario, we focus on new markets, new markets. Therefore, at this moment, there is no intention to review the expansion plan, quite the contrary. In the current scenario, this business model is extremely strengthened. Atacarejo is resistant and easier to adjust in austerity scenarios. When there is a crisis, there is a greater search for a lower price.

So, Atacarejo is a segment that is shielded from the recession?

It is not fully shielded, but it is the last market to be affected. As our proposal is low price, in a scenario of lower purchasing power, we are a viable option for many people. But before the crisis it was already a model that was growing. In 2008, Assaí had revenues of R $ 1 billion. Last year, we closed the year with R $ 30.4 billion. This year we will exceed R $ 35 billion.

How is the question of employment in Assaí in this pandemic period?

We removed people from the risk group and to maintain the store operation we hired around 3 thousand temporary workers for 70 days. Then there must be a renewal. There were no layoffs, we did not reduce wages or hours. We had a series of initiatives to keep workers safe. We were one of the first companies in Brazil to make masks available to employees.

Like mr. are you seeing the economic scenario with the pandemic?

The first concern is with life. There is great concern for the coming months in relation to the economy and the development of the pandemic. We have 45 thousand direct employees. With the new stores we will reach 50 thousand. We are among the ten largest private companies in Brazil.

How is the negotiation with suppliers doing after the pandemic?

The concern we have with the industry is because we see no room for price increases. There are inputs quoted in dollars that can exert price pressure in the coming days. The hygiene and cleaning sector, for example, uses a lot of raw materials quoted in dollars. On the other hand, many inputs are derived from oil, the price of which has dropped and could bring some relief. Meat, for example, is another focus of concern. With the rise in the dollar, a larger volume may be exported, which may lead to a price increase in the domestic market.

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

.