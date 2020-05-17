The publication this week of the income, number of affiliates and subsidies received from ATA, thus complying with the Transparency Law, has once again brought into focus the association of self-employed persons linked to Podemos, Uatae, which still has not released its figures. Uatae has not responded to the call of this newspaper requesting these data that the law requires you to disclose.

This Tuesday the self-employed organization that presides Lorenzo Love He pointed out that he has closed 2019 with 253,000 quota associates, leading the sector ahead of UPTA, and with revenues of more than six million euros, which include just over a million in public subsidies.

The other great association of this group, UPTA, which presides Eduardo Abad, also publishes your data. At the moment, you can check on its website, as the law marks, the Budget of expenses and income of 2019, which amounts to one million euros.

In accordance with the Transparency Law, since December 10, 2014 all entities, public or private, that receive 100,000 euros of public subsidies They must publish their accounts. “These entities are obliged to formulate in a clear, accessible, structured and understandable way the institutional and organizational information of the entity, as well as the economic and budgetary information,” says the law.

Uatae

This newspaper has contacted Uatae to find out the economic data of the association, as required by the rule, having received public subsidies of more than 100,000 euros. The association has not replied and there is still no Transparency section on its website.

The head of the association is María José Landaburu, who hosted Podemos in its Madrid headquarters to follow the electoral count of the regional elections of May 2015. In addition, Valeriano Gómez, brother-in-law of Landaburu and former Minister of Labor of the PSOE with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, is part of the management team and has opened the doors to various socialist governments to the association.

As this newspaper published, the association has triggered the public aid it has received from socialist governments and Podemos.