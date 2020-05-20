The Council of Ministers has approved a new tranche of 20,000 million euros of the line of guarantees from the Official Credit Institute (ICO) aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the Spanish productive fabric. A measure that the Autonomous Workers Association (ATA) It values ​​positively, but qualifies as “insufficient”.

Demand for ICO credit has exceeded one million requests, more than a third of self-employed and SMEs. However, from ATA they denounce that barely 40% of the requests have been reached and another 40% of the self-employed continue to wait for a response from the administrations.

Expansion of 50,000 million more

«There are more than 1,100.00 applications for ICO credits, but the self-employed who have received the credit do not reach 400,000. It is necessary, not only to make available the 100,000 million euros of these lines of guaranteed guarantees, but also to expand it to another 50,000 million more, up to 150,000 million or it will not be able to meet the demand for credit, so necessary “, he assured Lorenzo Love, president of ATA.

In this scenario, they ask enlarge to 90% the state guarantee in these lines, to cushion the denials of financing of these lines of credit, which are around 19% of requests for financing.

A vital mattress

“Credit and financing has become a fundamental vaccine to be able to withstand the fall in activity and income and a vital mattress to maintain business of the self-employed in the coming months “, added Amor.” Liquidity is essential and that is why it is necessary to promote the endowment of this line of guarantees “.

Meanwhile, the vision of the Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, Maria Jesus Montero he moves away from the employers’ figures: “The numbers are clearly reflecting that this Government has been giving special priority to small and medium-sized companies and the self-employed in each of the economic measures it adopts.”