The National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations (ATA) has requested that Covid-19 tests be provided to companies that join the process of de-escalated. The goal is that you can “guarantee the safety” of both your employees and customers.

This was stated in statements to Europa Press by the president of ATA, Lorenzo Amor, who has acknowledged the “concern” of the business sector about returning to work and the lack of tests that can guarantee a safe reopening, an aggravated situation in the case of freelancers and small businesses.

In addition to all this, according to Amor, those professions that have a “very direct” relationship with clients, such as hairdressers, physical therapists or dentists, among others. For this reason, the leader of ATA has asked that tests be carried out among workers, for which he has demanded “moderate and affordable” prices given the role that private health could play in this regard.

“We want this service to be provided to us”, stressed the president of the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers’ Associations, who insisted that the petition is based on guaranteeing that both clients and workers are “safe” and without risk of contagion of coronavirus.

Likewise, Amor explained that, if this measure is not applied, the self-employed and small companies will have a “very complex added cost” that adds to the necessary recovery of investments used to comply with sanitary-sanitary measures for the reopening of their businesses. “Many will find it difficult to face it, taking into account the demand,” he added.

“Everyone wants to have access to the Covid-19 test,” said Lorenzo Amor, at the same time that he asked the central government to “think” about his request, raised especially for work activities with greater contact with the client. .