AT1 CoCos shine amid rising Treasury yields

As we begin to emerge from the Covid-19-induced crisis, investors find it difficult to draw concise parallels to past crises. Due to the unprecedented nature of the current crisis, the data provides the most reliable outlook possible. As much as the results in the US regarding income levels and personal savings rates and wage growth give us an immediate pulse of the state of inflation in the first economy, investors continue to question whether it will be temporary or long-lasting. Thus, ‘fear of inflationary tantrum’ is represented by current movements in the curves of government bond yields.

The accumulated profitability during periods of interest rate increases

Source: WisdomTree, Bloomberg

The increase in the yields of the Treasury bonds leads the market to rediscount them, giving rise to a universe of bonds that should offer investors a greater reward in the form of higher returns. However, if we look at the investor-grade high-yield and corporate bond market, we see that credit spreads have narrowed1 since early 2021. Investors in general are getting less compensation for the risk they take with exposure to these bonuses. When credit spreads are narrowed, investors turn to looking for more relative value trades in which exposure to certain asset classes offers increased returns compared to other segments of the bond market.

The possibility of inflation starting to pick up has spooked some investors as this could trigger an environment of higher interest rates. Meanwhile, with credit spreads falling this year, hunting for yields is starting to become more of a challenge. This brings us to a pause on the Grade 1 Additional Convertible Contingent Bonds (CoCos AT1) -mainly issued by European banks-, which are an asset class that has traditionally been overlooked but has proven to be resilient in times of crisis. increase in interest rates.

Considering how AT1 CoCos have performed during periods of large variations in bond yields, it would seem clear that not all fixed income assets have performed in the same way when Treasury yields have changed. Also worth considering are the big bond sale of 2015 and the other big drop sparked by the Trump-era reflation fears in 2016, among others. During these periods, when US Treasury yields increased, AT1 CoCos managed to be a diversification instrument by obtaining better returns than in many other areas of the fixed income market.

Investors have been re-interested in AT1 CoCos following the relative rally in their yields relative to high-yield corporate bonds. Credit spreads can tell a lot about the market’s perception of credit risk. Currently, those of the major banks are on average considerably less than a year ago2.

Sentiment regarding banks has changed over the past year. Markets, previously nervous about the impact lockdowns would have on the banking system, are now more comfortable with the sector’s outlook. Although it still faces a drop in income and higher provisions for non-performing loans arising from the pandemic, the capital ratios3 of European banks were, at the end of 2020, higher than during the previous year in general. If banks’ current losses are less than initially expected, then returns could rebound.

As sentiment around banks improves and interest rates show prospects to rise, it is increasingly difficult to ignore the potential of CoCos AT1. Given that they have a history of providing some cushioning in portfolios in an environment of rising interest rates, they are sure to be an attractive proposition for investors.

