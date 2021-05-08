At what time will the uncontrolled Chinese rocket collide with the Earth’s atmosphere?

The chinese rocket orbiting the Earth out of control for several days will collide with the Earth’s atmosphere the next morning, at which time predictably will disintegrate almost entirely, although it is not ruled out that some debris may fall somewhere on Earth.

The European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking Service (EUSST) has already reduced the “window” in which it is foreseeable that the rocket will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere, and has set the expected time at 2:11 UTC (4:11 Spanish peninsular time), although with a margin slightly higher than six hours (three hours before and three hours after that time).

The rocket (a Long March 5B), which was used by China last week to launch one of the modules of its future space station into space, is out of control and describes an orbit ever closer to Earth, although all forecasts indicate that it will disintegrate when it collides with the Earth’s atmosphere practically in its entirety.

The size of the object, which has an estimated mass between 17 and 21 tons and a size of approximately 30 meters, and the speed at which it is moving – about 28,000 kilometers per hour– It has motivated the activation of several of the most important space surveillance services in the world, including the Pentagon or the European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking Service (EUSST).

The EUSST (an international consortium that includes several space agencies and public bodies from numerous European countries, including the Center for Technological and Industrial Development under the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation) has been monitoring for several days the return to Earth of the Chinese rocket.

Your sensors and radars allow you to see the rocket “up close” every time it passes over the European sky on its orbital trajectory, and they have verified that it is falling and that the orbit described by the rocket is getting closer and closer to Earth.

Where can debris fall?

Updated data from this consortium reveal that the object bears an inclination that suggests in principle that the remains or “rubble” of the same would fall in a region of the Earth covered for the most part by the ocean or uninhabited areas, and that the statistical probability of an impact in populated areas continues to be “low”.

This consortium maintains that the trajectory that the rocket now describes indicates that the remains that could “survive” to its collision with the Earth’s atmosphere they would fall somewhere on the 41st parallel, and that the probabilities suggest that it will be somewhere in the Atlantic, the Pacific or the Indian Ocean.

Jorge Lomba, head of the Space department of the Center for Technological and Industrial Development (CDTI), has reported that the rocket describes an orbit ever closer to Earth, which at its furthest point is at 220 kilometers and the closest to 149.

He explained that the rocket takes 1.5 hours to make a complete orbit of the Earth, and that in the case of staying the current trajectory the object would circle the Earth four times during the period when it is most likely to enter the atmosphere (between 23:00 and 5:00 UTC time).

During that period, and always in the case of maintaining the current trajectory, the rocket will describe four different orbits around the Earth, and three of them pass through Spanish territory, for some time. more than a minute each of them, Javier Lomba has explained.