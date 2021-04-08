At what time do Rahm, García and Olazábal leave in the first two days?

The groups and departure times for the first two days of the Augusta Masters in which the three Spanish golfers, Txema Olazábal, Sergio García and Jon Rahm, are located in attractive parties.

The first of the three to start their participation in the 85th edition of the tournament this Thursday will be Sergio García, winner in 2017, along with the American Webb simpson and the South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout. His match starts this Thursday at 10.18 local time (16.18 in Spanish peninsular time).

At 10:42 (4:42 in Spain) it will be Jon Rahm’s turn. The one from Barrika will share the first two rounds with the American Xander Schauffele and the Northern Irish Rory McIlroy, one of the most interesting matches in this Masters start.

Txema Olazábal, two-time winner of the Green Jacket, has played the first two laps with the Englishman Matt wallace, and the American Lanto griffin. His match will start at 11:54 am on Thursday (5:54 pm in our country).

Other interesting matches will be those of the world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, with english Lee Westwood and amateur Tyler Strafaci; the texan Jordan sppieth, last winner of the PGA Tour, in Texas, who will share Thursday and Friday with Cameron Smith and Collin morikawa; the californian Bryson DeChambeau, one of the great favorites, who will play with Max Homa and Adam scott; and the one recovered in time after his knee operation Brooks koepka (“Being able to be here is already a great triumph,” said the double winner of Open USA and PGA), grouped with Bubba watson and Viktor hovland.