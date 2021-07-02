At what point? Johnny Depp’s ex Amber Heard becomes a mom

“I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny as this way, “revealed the controversial Amber.

Heard He also told that the arrival of his firstborn happened a couple of months ago, but so far he has decided to share it.

“I hope we get to a point where it becomes normal not to want a ring to have a crib. Part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business.

“I also understand that the nature of my work forces me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life, “he said. Amber.