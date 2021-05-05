At what moment does consciousness turn off?

The participants in the study were anesthetized with propofol, and during the process they had to squeeze a sensor every two seconds. The researchers, from the Anesthesiology Service of the Hospital del Mar (Barcelona), simultaneously monitored their vital signs and they monitored brain activity by means of magnetic resonance imaging and an EEG.

What happens when you lose consciousness?

The scientists observed that the time when the volunteers stopped squeezing the sensor coincided with the loss of connection between the cerebral cortex, responsible for the executive functions of the brain, and the subcortical part and the brain stem. This information on the threshold of consciousness of each patient is very valuable, as it helps to increase the safety and control of the entire process. “Until now, we had devices that help us to roughly identify when the patient is unconscious, but not the exact moment when they lose consciousness,” explains Juan L. Fernández Candil, assistant physician at the Anesthesiology Service and signatory of the work. “If you have a monitor that allows you adjust drug doses to determine whether the patient is conscious or unconscious, limit overdose and possible side effects of anesthetic drugs “, adds Lluís Gallart, section chief of the Anesthesiology Service and also a signatory of the work.

A valid method in the operating room

The problem is that installing an MRI in each operating room is not feasible, so the next step of the research will be to validate a method to apply these discoveries during the general anesthesia process in real patients. “We can’t put an MRI in every operating room, but we can do it.We would like to have a device that allows us to monitor the patient’s electroencephalogram, so that, if we correlate what has happened during the study in the clinic (when the patient stops pressing with their hands) and the neuroimaging with the data from the electroencephalogram of the volunteers who have participated in our research, we would have a valid tool to know when the patient loses consciousness “, indicates Fernández Candil.”This would help us to dose the drugs much better, to improve the safety of the procedure and to have more guarantees that the patient is totally unconscious during the surgical intervention “, concludes.

Reference: Pujol et al. 2021. Largest scale dissociation of brain activity at propofol-induced loss of consciousness. Sleep. 2021 Jan 21; 44 (1): zsaa152. doi: 10.1093 / sleep / zsaa152. PMID: 32813022.