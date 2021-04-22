At what level would the signs of weakness be?

The independent analyst, in addition to daily breaking down the keys of the stock market that will mark the trading day, reviews the situation of the cryptocurrency par excellence.

Yesterday we had a hammer pattern, it is validated because we have violated the maximum of 57097.63 and here we would again have bearish signals in the daily headquarters, losing 53426.81.

On the daily headquarters, this would be the new signal of weakness for Bitcoin, that we have $ 53,426.80. From there, the market could continue to fall towards 50,440.17 and remember that the origin of this downward movement that began in Sunday’s session is speculation in relation to the news, published by Bloomberg, that the US Treasury could take strong measures to prevent money laundering, the laundering of money through digital assets.

Analysis in 60 minutes. We have had a first sign of strength because we have gone above the level of the right shoulder 56651.49. We are going to watch that the price breaks the minimum of the support level, 54307.06. It has been violated twice, a fourth attempt would be an additional bearish signal.

The next support levels would be 53171.81. To return to having a sign of strength, it would be necessary to close again above this level, 56654.81, which would be the level of the right shoulder. Then go above the level of the head, 57602.87; in this way, this figure would be completely invalid.

As long as we do not lose the reference 54307.06 and have a 0.5 there is no risk of resumption of the movement. The next support level would be 51707.5.

