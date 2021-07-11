At what age did each member of the Big 3 win their 20th Grand Slam?

Novak Djokovic beat Matteo berrettini in four rounds, he became champion of Wimbledon and thus achieved the unthinkable a decade ago: equalize Roger Federer already Rafael Nadal as the top winner in history at Grand Slams. However, the Serbian seems to have more gasoline in the tank to keep increasing his numbers. So much so that he reached his 20th Slam with 34 years and one month. Meanwhile, Rafa achieved it at 34 years and four months (at Roland Garros 2020) and the Swiss did the same, but at 36 years and five months in Australia 2018.

Time to reach 20 Slams *: Djokovic 34 years, 1 month

Nadal 34 years, 4 months

Federer 36 years, 5 months * Rafa’s 20th Slam was played in October instead of June as usual. pic.twitter.com/oKIfsIcgls – enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) July 11, 2021