At what age can the motorcycle license be obtained?

04/09/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

The minimum age in our country to obtain the B driving license, the conventional license that legitimizes us to carry cars, vans and, in general, vehicles whose maximum authorized mass does not exceed 3,500 kilograms, is 18 years. This coincides with the age of majority in Spain and with the legal capacity to carry out many other actions such as drinking alcohol or voting in political elections. However, the same is not the case with the motorcycle license. As explained by Formula Moto, a medium specialized in matters related to these means of transport, with motorcycles the minimum age “is much more subtle.”

Because it is not unique and it actually depends on multiple different factors. Unlike what happens with cars, in our country there are different permits for motorcycles of different characteristics. And that’s what makes it impossible to establish a minimum age to drive them. It all depends on what bike you want to drive. Thus, from this medium they have made a list with the motorcycle licenses that we can obtain in each of the ages, starting at fifteen years old. That’s when we can get the AM license, which allows you to drive mopeds at a maximum speed of 45 kilometers per hour.

Subsequently, once we are sixteen years old, we have the legal capacity to get the A1 card. Although only 50 cubic centimeter mopeds could be driven with the AM license, with the A1 license both these and all those with a maximum cylinder of 125 cubic centimeters can be driven, in addition to “three-wheeled motorcycles with a power no greater than fifteen kilowatts “, say from Formula Motor. It is at eighteen when we can get the A2 card, which allow you to carry motorcycles or scooters “with a performance superior to that offered by the valid alternatives for the A1”.

Specifically, with this driving license we can use motorcycles without any limitation in terms of displacement, although we can use them with respect to maximum power: cannot exceed thirty-five watts. In order to continue climbing at the level of motorcycle driving license, we must maintain this A2 for at least two years. This automatically implies that the A card, the next level of permission, can never be obtained before the age of twenty. This license allows you to drive any type of motorcycle without a displacement or power limit, except for tricycles. There are yes there are exceptions.

Specifically, “you are not allowed to drive a tricycle of more than fifteen kilowatts if you do not have the A license and have turned twenty-one,” they specify from this motorcycle expert. These limitations are eliminated when we reach twenty-one years of age, at which time, with this maximum level permit, we will be able to use any type of motorcycle, scooter or tricycle. As complementary information, it is important to remember that the minimum age to ride a motorcycle is seven years old, as indicated by Auto10, as long as the driver is the father, mother, legal guardian or an adult authorized by them. .