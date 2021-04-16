At what age can alcohol be drunk in Spain?

04/16/2021 at 11:55 AM CEST

In our country, and as in much of the rest of the world, the minimum age to legally drink alcohol is eighteen. There are exceptions. Like the United States, where you have to wait until you are twenty-one. Or Canada, where in some states the age goes up to nineteen. Or in Paraguay, where he does it until he is twenty years old. In addition, and as they assure from Drinks & Co, there are countries such as Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria or the Nordic countries where at the age of sixteen they can consume some low or moderate alcoholic beverages such as beer or wine.

But not in Spain. According to our legislative framework, no person under the age of eighteen may buy or consume any alcoholic beverage, no matter how low it is. This, however, is an unfortunately little respected reality. As reported by the Ministry of Health, the age of initiation in alcohol consumption in our country is 13.7 years. Not in vain, and according to data from the State Surveys on Drug Use in Secondary Education (ESTUDES), 75.1% of adolescents aged 14-18 have consumed alcohol at some point in their life.

But the survey results are even more worrying. According to these, six out of ten young people have already gotten drunk at some time and one in three has done so in the last thirty days. Although it is the boys who consume the most amount of alcohol, there are more girls who consume it and get drunk. And of course this means an increase in the risks associated with alcohol consumption. After all, at those ages the organism is not fully developed. In this sense, they say from the Ministry of Health, “the risk to their physical, mental and social health acquires worrying dimensions.”

Because let’s not kid ourselves: as several scientific studies have already shown, no amount of alcohol is harmless. As pointed out by the Mayo Clinic, an entity dedicated to medical disclosure, abusing alcohol “can increase the risk of having serious health problems” such as certain cancers, sudden death, pancreatitis, damage to the heart muscle, stroke, high blood pressure, liver disease, serious injury, accidental death, alcohol withdrawal syndrome, and even suicide. Moderate consumption is usually more difficult in adolescence due to the unawareness of the consequences.

That is the real danger of drinking alcohol at a very young age. In addition and as they say from the Ministry of Health itself, “alcohol consumption by adolescents increases the probability of being dependent on it in adulthood“and affects their brain development since” the brain of adolescents is especially vulnerable to the effects of alcohol. “This also has repercussions in the social and educational sphere given that” violent attitudes, alterations in family relationships, problems with studies and risk behaviors “. Waiting until eighteen is the sensible thing to do.