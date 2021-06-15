At Volkswagen they think that drivers increasingly value software | Motor

Volkswagen sees software as a key factor in the decision to buy a new car. For the German manufacturer, software is key to differentiation.

The Volkswagen Group is committed to the importance of software in cars. The company underlined its ambitions in terms of digitization through a digital event where a series of experts released some keys about this technology. The software enables innovative functions and new possibilities on board the vehicle. Volkswagen sees software as a key factor in the decision to buy a new car, a key aspect for differentiation from its competitors.

With this new strategy, Volkswagen wants to give a new impetus to the brand. Thomas Ulbrich, member of the Volkswagen Executive Committee, Research and Development area, also sees “Software as the key to the future” and prioritizes it. The company also intends to open a portal to new business models grouped under the sub-brand “Volkswagen We”. Within this umbrella are services such as ‘WeShare’ for the rental of electric cars, or ‘WeCharge’, for charging processes with more than 20,000 stations in Europe.

The importance of software in the purchase decision according to Volkswagen

On the other hand, Volkswagen is confident that the new software and electronic architecture will enable advancement in the autonomous driving necessary for the launch of this technology, providing a new level of comfort and safety in the medium term. The company’s goal is to automate vehicles to the next level, as contemplated in the Trinity vehicle project, planned for the year 2026. In the medium term, Volkswagen hopes to move from Level 3 of automation to Level 4, while Level 5 is projected, for the moment, in the long term.

Volkswagen Software is designed in a development center called ‘Software House’. The teams work there with a dynamic similar to that of a technology company, the company announces, where processes are executed in a synchronized way and influence future development areas. This will allow to change the way in which the Volkswagen models of tomorrow are developed.

The development and evolution of software

From the ‘Software House’ emanates the most advanced software architecture and electronics of the company, present in the range of 100% electric ID models. It is called E3 and is present in the new Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and ID.4 GTX. Is electronic architecture It is made up of two high-performance networked computers, ICAS1 and ICAS3, instead of a large number of small computers as found in conventional vehicles.

This architecture has evolved over the years since the introduction of ID.3. The first member of the ID family. offered version 1.0 of this software, a version that evolved to 2.0 in late 2020. Currently, all ID. have the software version 2.1, while in the case of the ID.3 already manufactured, they have received an update through a flash memory in the workshop.

Wireless updates and the security of the future

Also for the future, Volkswagen will implement the wireless updates via mobile data for your connected vehicles. The cars will receive the latest software and operating system update via an integrated mobile data connection.

And speaking of connectivity, thanks to the Car2X technology Through the use of smart electronics and software, Volkswagen seeks to implement the Car2X system, which debuted in the new generation Volkswagen Golf, in the ID family. The new system uses information from other vehicles within a radius of up to 800 meters, as well as the signs of the traffic infrastructure to warn the driver of dangers as soon as possible and also to transmit these warnings to other models with this equipment.

This article was published in Autobild by Aarón Pérez.