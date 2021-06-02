At Valve they work on a laptop similar to Switch | Gaming

After some decrypted files, a major media has confirmed that Valve is working on its own portable console to bring Steam PC games to another market.

Just yesterday the first information about all this could be known. ¿A portable PC similar to what a Nintendo Switch could be? Some files suggested that Valve was developing its own console. Now, in a new episode in this newly opened plot, we have gotten to know some extra details about this project.

Ars Technica revealed that several sources had confirmed that, indeed, Valve would be developing a portable PC with which to play a number of games. As the article indicates, this platform has been in the manufacturing process for some time and it could be ready by the end of the year. The console would be named SteamPal.

This console would be designed to run a large number of games on it thanks to Steam PC through Linux. The name, which is still assured to be a prototype subject to possible changes, would be SteamPal and would have an Intel or AMD chip, not from Nvidia. From Ars Technica it is maintained that at least the prototype is much larger compared to the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo’s hybrid console allows you to play the great games of Mario, Zelda, Pokémon or Fortnite both in handheld mode and on the television. It has 32 GB of internal storage and includes two joy-con controllers.

The device would be wider and Valve would have added a standard variety of buttons and triggers accompanied all with a pair of joysticks and a thumb-sized touchpad.. SteamPal will include the ability to connect to larger monitors through its USB Type-C port, although further details are not known.

You will have to wait for more information. What do you think of all this? Would you like to see what great PC games look like in portable mode?

We remember that all this arose thanks to a finding in the SteamDataBase medium where some files already mentioned what could be a portable device. All this has a powerful relationship with some words by Gave Newell in which he left open the arrival of Steam to consoles, perhaps the director’s words have a greater meaning now.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by David Rodríguez.