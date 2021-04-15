at TSMC, Intel and NVIDIA believe that 2021 and 2022 will be tough years

If there is anyone who knows how the chip market is, that’s TSMC. The mega-manufacturer of semiconductors has become a key supplier for many companies, and precisely the chip shortage that exists right now It is caused by a very simple fact: they cannot cope.

TSMC CEO CC Wei warned that That shortage could last not only to all of 2021, but also to 2022. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger goes further and talks about “a few years” before we recover, while at NVIDIA they are clear that the lawsuit will have them in check at least for all of this year.

Faced with shortages, more factories

The CEO of TSMC explained in Bloomberg how he expected that “in 2023 we offer more capacity for our customers. At that point we will start to see how shortages in the supply chain relax a bit. “

TSMC’s comments echo what other giants in the semiconductor market have been confirming for some time. Consoles, graphics cards and even cars are being affected by an industry that simply is not capable of producing everything that the market demands.

To solve that problem TSMC has already committed to investing 30,000 million dollars only in 2021 to upgrade and expand its production capacity.

The effort is part of an investment of 100,000 million dollars in the next three years, and is oriented precisely to build new production plants (Like the one in Arizona, which will cost about $ 12 billion).

Intel will also make a significant effort in this regard, and Gelsinger recently announced the company’s plan to invest $ 20 billion in two new factories which will also not only be to produce Intel chips but will also offer their services to third parties.

This shortage is clearly noticeable in the waiting times for orders, which already exceeds 16 weeks when in recent years it has been between 12 and 14 weeks.

The pandemic and the launch of new generations of processors and graphics cards they have aggravated a problem which also generates inventory problems among manufacturers. It will end up solving everything, yes, but not immediately.

Via | The Verge