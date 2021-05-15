At Tony Ferguson’s request, UFC 262 bonuses go up to $ 75,000

The fighters who will compete tonight at the UFC 262 They will have a great incentive to show off.

After a Globo report, MMA Fighting corroborated with officials from the UFC that bonuses – whether for performance or Fight of the Night – will go up, just for today, to $ 75,000.

ESPN adds that Tony ferguson, who faces Beneil Dariush in the co-star of the card, he is responsible for the sudden increase.

The former interim 155-pound champion, recipient of eleven bonuses over his nearly eleven-year career in the UFC, demanded the increase during the pay-per-view press conference that took place Thursday afternoon from the Toyota. Center.

