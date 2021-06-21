At the yellow traffic light, each school decides whether to continue in classrooms

MEXICO CITY. Before the return to the yellow epidemiological traffic light today in the Mexico Cityor, the school communities will decide “freely and by consensus” if they return to face-to-face activities in public and private schools, the Federal Educational Authority of the entity (AEFCM) reported yesterday.

He explained that those who so decide should attend the Orientation Guide for the Reopening of Schools in the face of covid-19.

There it is indicated that activities will be suspended when a case of covid-19 is reported and they should avoid attending if they are suspected of being infected.

The work sessions will last 45 minutes, they must operate with sanitary filters and a distance of two meters will be maintained between chairs, tables and benches.

The AEFCM indicated that when returning to face-to-face classes as Community Learning Centers (CCA) It can be carried out for tasks of days against school lag, pedagogical counseling, psycho-emotional support; cleaning and sanitary actions, and school procedures.

Students will also be able to go to the campuses to use equipment and services, such as computers, internet, printers, television sets and others.

Other actions that may be carried out in schools are the use of school infrastructure, such as auditoriums or sports fields; as well as for construction and maintenance work to be carried out on school grounds.

School communities may hold sessions of collegiate bodies of the educational establishment.

* In the following link you will find the latest news