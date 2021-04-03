At the wheel of the Skoda Octavia RS: a smart cocktail full of ‘vitamins’

On sale from 37,490 euros

JAIME HERNNDEZ

Madrid

Saturday, April 3, 2021 – 08:37

The sportier version of the Octavia range incorporates for the first time a ‘plug-in’ hybrid mechanism of up to 245 HP added to the traditional diesel and gasoline. It is available in saloon and family

The fourth generation of the Octavia, the most successful saloon in the history of Skoda, arrived in 2019, and now it is the turn of the RS variant, an acronym that in the case of the Czech manufacturer of origin perfectly combine functionality and sportiness. Functionality, because it keeps all the spaciousness and comfort characteristics that characterize the rest of its range brothers, who are not compromised by an extreme set-up. Sportiness, because although it is not intended to reach those limits that the most racing public demands, it offers a image and dynamic behavior that will more than satisfy those who enjoy a joyful drive. See here more images of the car.

The Octavia RS has saloon and Combi (station wagon) versions.

The first RS version of the Octavia appeared just 20 years ago And, then, it was only offered with a gasoline engine and manual transmission, since in those days the diesel and automatic concepts were still contradictory when it comes to sportiness. In 2009, diesel mechanics were incorporated into these acronyms, together with the automatic transmission. And the great novelty of this new Octavia RS is that it adds a plug-in hybrid engine to the offer.

Hybridization is the result of coupling the 1.4-liter, 150-horsepower TSI engine to an electric motor that develops 85 kW. The result is a joint power of the 245 horses, with the advantage that the car has a autonomy in electric mode of 60 kilometersallowing most shoppers to enjoy it on weekdays without the need for fuel and therefore CO2 emissions.

Fast and inexpensive

The Octavia RS plug-in hybrid features a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 37 amps, has an approved average consumption of 6 liters per 100 kilometers traveled and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.3 seconds, a cocktail of more than interesting figures to take advantage of in any circumstance.

Like the other two RS variants, it is only offered with front-wheel drive and dual-clutch automatic gearbox, although in the case of the hybrid it is only six gears, compared to seven of the others. And, as is customary, in all three you can choose between a body type saloon or Combi family format.

The new Octavia RS strikes a balance between performance and functionality.

The gasoline version mounts the engine 2.0 TSI, which achieves the same power as the hybrid (245 hp), while for diesel, the 200 horsepower 2.0 TDI.

Aesthetically, the RS are distinguished at the front by a grille and a differentiated air intakes; from a side angle, the window frames in black, the skirts of the lower part and some more bulky wings stand out; and, seen from behind, the dedicated spoiler and diffuser round out the package. In addition, the large 18 inch wheels, which can reach 19 in option, red brake calipers and LED matrix headlights, as well as a sports chassis that lowers the height of the body by 15 millimeters.

There is also a special air inside, with a predominance of black and numerous details in red or silver, such as contrasting stitching. The wraparound aluminum-look seats and pedals they finish off that atmosphere with a subtle sporty touch.

Sporty and comfortable

The sensations behind the wheel of the Octavia RS remain as pleasant as in the previous generation: the car transmits confidence to those who are behind the wheel when driving fast on winding roads, but at the same time it is not uncomfortable for the occupants. The balance point is well achieved so as not to disappoint almost anyone.

The prices of the six versions that result from combining the three types of engine and the two bodies move in a narrow range, which goes from 37,490 euros for the sedan with gasoline mechanics, to 41,240 for the hybrid Combi RS.

In its twenty-year history, more than seven million units of the Skoda Octavia worldwide, of which more than 150,000 have come to the Spanish market, where this RS version has exceeded 3,000 orders in the last five years.

Despite the difficulties in 2020 due to the pandemic, Skoda managed to increase its market share in our country, where it went from 2.3 to 2.7 percent, a figure that “It is expected to consolidate around 3% by the end of this year”, according to Fidel Jimnez, general director of Skoda in Spain.. Another positive figure that he pointed out was the profitability of the dealer network, which “reached 1.8%, compared to the average of the rest of the brands, which stood at 1.1%”.

Fun in the curves, without bothering the passenger.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more