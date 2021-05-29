At the wheel of the Skoda Octavia Combi RS: a family with spark

DANIEL G. LIFONA

The sportier version of the family saloon offers exclusivity and functionality in equal measure, as is customary for the Czech brand



The Skoda Octavia Combi RS is available from 38,190 euros.

Familiar, sporty and functional. These are the adjectives that best define the Skoda Octavia Combi RS, the top-of-the-range version of the Czech saloon that is a superb alternative to SUV type cars. Familiar for its elongated body or ‘station wagon’, sporty for its engine power and excellent performance, and functional for its practical utility, versatility and even for the price and consumption.

Skoda Octavia RS: prices

We just tested the gasoline variant of the Octavia Combi RS, the most economical and powerful with a price that starts at 38,190 euros. For a very similar price the diesel version (38,810 euros) and the variant plug-in hybrid (RS iV), which starts from the 41,240 euros without the aid of the Plan Moves III to the purchase of electrified vehicles (up to 5,000 euros if a vehicle over 7 years old is scrapped).

The gasoline version is powered by a 2.0 TSI four-cylinder engine that delivers a power of 245 hp (same as the hybrid version) and a maximum torque of 370 Nm, allowing you to accelerate 0-100 km / h in 6.7 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 250 km / h. The motor is associated with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission that can be operated manually by two small cams solidarity behind the wheel or in sequential mode, which guarantees the sporty driving when we feel like having fun and the family allows it.

It goes without saying that, with such mechanics and such figures for power and maximum torque, engine response is generous even at low revs (delivers full torque from 1,600 to 4,300 rpm). No need to select driving modes Sport or RSThe sporty DNA of the Octavia Combi RS is already noticeable, allowing all the thrust to be used. The sound of the engine gives it away since we pressed the start button and the design makes it stand out being even standing.

The numerous RS details and finishes what includes. Our test unit equipped Matrix full LED headlights, 18 inch alloy wheels metallic black color (there are also 19 “ with polished black finish), red brake calipers and exclusive skirts and spoiler. The grille, air intakes, RS-specific front diffuser, aerodynamic fins, rear diffuser and window frames in sporty black give the car a imposing appearance. And it does not end there.

While the Octavia RS with saloon body is equipped with a black rear RS spoiler, in the Combi wagon version roof spoiler matches body tone, in our case a striking red color which conveys an even more sporty look. It was impossible to go unnoticed During the week we had it tested in the neighborhood community, in the hypermarket parking lot or in the children’s training.

The interior doesn’t disappoint with its sporty design either. and the predominance of black, starting with the three-spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel with paddles, the front sports seats with integrated head restraints and RS logo, red or silver-gray accent stitching, and aluminum-patterned pedals.

Standard equipment

Regarding the standard equipment, the Virtual Cockpit with additional Sport settings, the Drive Mode selector with new RS mode, the DSG gearbox with shift-by-wire technology, the progressive steering as standard wave rear view camera. In the assistant section, the Octavia RS is distinguished by the collision avoidance assistant, the turn assistant and the exit alert or the local traffic alert, among others. To which must be added the improved aerodynamics and standard sports chassis lowered by 15 mm and with adaptive chassis control optional.

It’s nice to feel how it sticks to the road and curves without the feeling of rocking. of the bodywork that bothers us so much in some SUVs and SUVs. And that’s when we convince ourselves that the Octavia Combi RS is the perfect alternative for those looking for a family car with an exciting point, suitable for day to day and excellent in long distances.

Interior space and consumption

Without forgetting, of course, the large interior space for rear row passengers and huge boot capacity (640 liters), you are the identity of the Czech brand. And if you thought that we had forgotten about fuel consumption, here is the final data: 6.7 liters in mixed use, less than some rather heavier, clunky, and nondescript SUVs.

