At the wheel of the ‘secret’ Mercedes EQS: born to dominate

We were the first to test the most powerful version, 580 4MATIC, before its world premiere on April 15.

The flagship of the electric Mercedes, Mercedes-Benz EQS, hitting the market this summer with the ambition to earn the status of the world’s best-selling electric luxury sedan.

The first fully electric Mercedes-Benzes from birth created a kind of sweet and sour taste. Some prized attributes, such as the overall quality and skillful demeanor typical of the brand, contrasted with the impossibility of exploiting the full potential of electrification in terms of experience on board.

This happened because both the EQC and EQA were performed on platforms of similar models equipped with internal combustion engines. (in the case of the GLC and the Class A), something that now changes with this EQS, the first to use a 100% new platform. electrical And everything changes from here (it is only the first of eight new EQs to hit the market in the 2021-22 biennium).

It is noticeable even before getting in the car, with the wheelbase stretched up to 3.21 meters in a car that measures 5.21 m. As there is no bulky combustion engine under the hood, the front of the car does not need to be that large and this can also be seen in the most forward position of the cabin. And it has Directional rear axle for improved agility.

That is the first positive impression the EQS gives me when leaving the Stuttgart airport car park: that of a impressive agility in “U” curves when descending the access ramps to the public road. The second impact comes from the silence on board: not surprisingly, the fact that an electric vehicle does not make propulsion noise, of course, but it shows that the sound insulation is extremely careful (there are special foams in the construction, reinforced insulation of all components, including rubber mounts on electric motors) and that both the noise of the wind and the contact of the tires with the road are kept further out of the car than normal.

However, onboard sound can be chosen as an option, with two types of background music: a warmer and more human (Silver Waves) and a more synthetic (Vivid Flux) and close to the cyborg sound that is common in many electric cars. For more exciting moments it is possible to choose the sound and outgoing acoustic frequencies of a powerful machine given by the Roaring Pulse (which can be downloaded remotely to the EQS).

Before entering the motorway there are a few kilometers of secondary roads with some curves where it is evident that the EQS is well planted on the asphalt, without large transverse movements of the body, the cumulative result of the low center of gravity, the action of the variable damping and the air suspension. The 4×4 drive, permanently variable, helps to avoid unintentional departure from trajectories as long as common sense and judgment prevail on the part of those who have the steering wheel in hand. This is also where I confirm that the sensation they convey the main driving interfaces – steering and brakes – is quite different to what it feels like to be behind the wheel of an S-Class: touch is more filtered, more disconnected from the road, without necessarily being a negative. It’s just different and the driver feels less involved in his mission, within what we should expect from the electric mobility of the future that is becoming the present.

At higher speeds, which are only legally permitted in Germany, accelerations and speed recoveries are not as surprising as on narrower and more limited roads (more than 800 Nm of instantaneous torque It means that any stronger pressure on the right pedal leaves us glued to the seats, as the acceleration of the vehicle allows us to understand. 0 to 100 km / h in 4.3 seconds), although the 580 manages to follow the dizzying pace of cruising speed of the peloton, of the order of 200 km / h in several “free” stretches of motorway. A more refunfun German might be bothered by having to swerve his high-end Mercedes EQS from the left-hand lane to let other road mates traveling at 250 km / h pass (the EQS 580 stays at 210 km / h and only the EQS AMG reach 250), but to most drivers and especially outside Germany, this limitation does not bother too much.

Those, At these rates, the promised 700 or so miles for each full battery charge will be a mirage, so it is advisable to compensate with the management of recovery levels when you leave the road. In this process (in which the battery is charged by converting mechanical rotation into electrical energy during deceleration or braking) I use the tabs behind the steering wheel to select one of the three levels (D +, D and D-) or I leave it in D Auto and the car performs this management by itself (in this program a maximum deceleration of 5 m / s2 is achieved, three of which due to recovery and two due to the brakes on the wheels). The maximum recovery level is 290 kW and it is possible to drive with single pedalAt the strongest levels, the car can come to a complete stop without using the brake. With the Eco assistant, energy recovery is optimized in advance, taking into account topography, traffic, weather and with the help of the navigation system.

To optimize the battery charging process during the trip (free for the first year on the European Ionity network), the smart management system can start heating or cooling the batteries while the car is running so that it reaches the charging station at the most efficient temperature (there is a specific circuit in the battery for this). However, when using a 400V electrical system (not 800 such as the Porsche Taycan or the Audi e-tron GT), the EQS “only” can charge to a maximum of 200 kW (the two models of the VW Group at 270 kW).

In practical terms the disadvantages will not be so great: on the one hand, charging stations with this power remain the exception rather than the rule, in addition to the fact that any of the three cars advertise charging times (in ideal conditions) of around 5 minutes per 100km. To be confirmed in a more exhaustive test.

