At the wheel of the Ford Kuga Vignale PHEV: the most exclusive ‘Spanish’ hybrid SUV

When was the new Ford Kuga in March of last year it already included a plug-in hybrid variant (PHEV) as the top-of-the-range version of the American SUV, made in Spain for all of Europe and some other markets. What was not planned is that it would be marketed with the Vignale finish, the most luxurious of the range, especially since the three finishes available at the time of its launch (Titanium, ST Line and ST Line X) already offered a high level of equipment and numerous extras.

Ford Kuga: made in Spain

But, finally, Ford has decided that its flagship in Spain within the SUV range is also available with the Vignale finish. to reach a more select type of customer. With this completion, the Ford Kuga Vignale 2.5 PHEV goes from having as rivals the Citron C5 Aircross Hybrid, the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid or the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, to compete directly with models from premium brands such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e, the Volvo XC60 Recharge, the Audi Q5 TFSIe, the BMW X3 xDrive30e and until Lexus NX 450h +. In fact, it is a cheaper alternative to all these models and just as exclusive.

Elegant design and large interior space

We just tried the Ford Kuga Vignale 2.5 PHEV and we have been surprised by two things about him. On the one hand, the elegance of the exterior design, more expressive and dynamic than its predecessor, and, on the other hand, the feeling of spaciousness and comfort that the interior conveys. During the days that we have had it tested, we have drawn attention to the color of the body, a Platinum White that adds elegance to the already imposing hybrid SUV.

To that had to be added the 19 “alloy wheels of exclusive design (there are also an option of 20 ”), the shiny roof bars, the rear spoiler and diffuser, the double Vignale tailpipe, the privacy glassbody-colored door handles and footboard protectors, as well as Vignale logos scattered around the body, especially the one that presides over the tailgate replacing the Kuga logo.

Inside the new 12.3 “digital instrument panel, the largest in the range, and customizable thanks to its 5 driving modes. The Heated comfort sports seats, in Vignale leather and the driver’s with 10-position electrical adjustment, the heated leather steering wheel, the electrochromic interior mirror, the alloy pedals, front wear plates and Vignale floor mats and badges.

Power and performance

The Ford Kuga Vignale 2.5 PHEV is powered by a hybrid system that combines a 2.5-liter 152 hp Atkinson petrol engine with another 132 hp electric motor coupled to a generator and powered by a 14.4 kWh lithium-ion battery (10.6 kWh of useful capacity). Both engines offer a combined power of 225 hp with a maximum torque close to 300 Nm (the exact figure is not available).

Doesn’t seem like much to move a vehicle that measures 4,614 mm long, 1,883 mm wide and 1,675 mm weighing more than two tons if we travel as a family (1,844 kg empty), but at no time did we find it to be a lazy car or with little nerve, not even when the battery power is depleted and we no longer have the extra thrust of the electric motor. Accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.2 seconds, which is not bad for a vehicle of its category, and reaches a maximum speed of 200 km / h. What do we want more for?

The key to getting the drivetrain to function quite well for our liking lies in the very smooth and precise continuous variable speed automatic changeover to be CVT type. Ford says it is a specially developed power divider automatic transmission for eliminate the decompensation between the engine speed and the actual speed that usually appears in these gearboxes. The truth is that at first it made us doubt and we even thought that it was a double clutch automatic transmission, the most common in models with a combustion engine.

The Kuga Vignale 2.5 PHEV offers a fully electric driving range of 56 kilometers in WLTP combined cycle, although in urban use it can widely exceed 70 kilometers thanks to the 14.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, one of the most capable among SUVs with plug-in hybrid technology available on the market.

Four electrical management modes

In addition, the car has four specific modes for electrical management, which allows you to choose what we want to do with the battery charge and when we want to use it. Are the programs EV Auto (the normal hybrid mode that combines both engines prioritizing the electric), EV Now (100% electric mode), EV Later (to save electricity if we plan to drive through the city center later) and EV Charge (To circulate only with the combustion engine, for example in a motorway, and to refill the battery while running).

Average consumption

During a week without leaving the Community of Madrid, we have charged the battery three times of the Ford Kuga PHEV (the days that we have gone to the newsroom with the blended work system) and we have more than 500 kilometers, almost always in hybrid (EV Auto) or 100% electric (EV Now) mode. As an exception, one day we had to attend a presentation in Pezuela de las Torres, 50 kilometers from Madrid on the border with the province of Guadalajara.

At the end of the weekly test we had spent less than a quarter of the deposit of gasoline and the on-board computer showed a average consumption of 2.9 l / 100 km (the data approved by Ford is 1.4 l / 100 km). If we had had an electric charging point at home (and another in Pezuela de las Torres) we would not have spent not a drop of gasoline.

Prices

The Ford Kuga PHEV is available in Spain from 37,607 euros with the basic finish Titanium and from 40,888 euros with the ending ST Line X, but our test unit with finish and trim level Vignale has a starting price of 42,866 euros without discounts or aid from the Plan Moves III to the purchase of electrified vehicles.

It should be remembered that the Moves III Plan contemplates aids for plug-in hybrids (with electric ranges between 30 and 90 km) of 2,500 euros, a figure that rises to 5,000 euros in case the buyer delivers a vehicle to scrap more than seven years old. In this way, the final price of the Ford Kuga PHEV will remain at 37,866 euros.

With label Zero of the DGT

Nor can we let it pass that the ‘Spanish’ hybrid SUV has the Zero label from DGT, which exempts you from paying the Registration Tax, which represents another important saving in the purchase price. Other advantages or incentives of the Zero label are the free parking in regulated parking areas and free access without restrictions to the Low Emission Zones (ZBE), not even in high contamination episodes.

