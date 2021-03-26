at the moment they are destined for data centers

Little by little we are finally leaving behind that unwritten rule that seemed to dictate that notebook PCs had to be sold with 8 GB of RAM as hell. We see more and more computers with 16GB configurations, but the figure stays small to see what has been pulled from Samsung’s sleeve.

This manufacturer, leader in semiconductors and memories, has announced the development of 512GB DDR5 modules, a truly remarkable figure that nonetheless only serves to make us envious. These modules are intended for data centers and supercomputing.

Envisioning a Future with 512GB 1TB RAM PCs and Laptops

These modules are developed with HKMG technology (High-K Metal Gate), which was already used in GDDR6 memory modules for graphics in 2018 and is now beginning to be applied to DRAM memory modules.

Thanks to this technology it is possible to reduce energy leaks and improve performance: they consume up to 13% less energy and achieve transfers of up to 7,200 Mbps. All of these capabilities are clearly intended for data centers and supercomputing centers that require huge amounts of memory to meet their computing needs.

Each of these modules uses eight layers of 16 Gbit DRAM chips, making each layer capable of 128 Gbits (or 16 GB). The features of these modules allow a total of 57.6 GB / s bandwidth can be handled on a single channel, but they will also be compatible with the future ‘Sapphire Rapids’ architecture of future Intel Xeon.

That architecture makes use of an eight channel DDR5 memory controller, which means we could see systems with several “teras” of memory and transfer speeds of 460 GB / s.

When will something like this reach our PCs and laptops? Our teams are still anchored in DDR4 modules for the moment, but attentive because it is expected that in 2022 AMD will present its Zen 4 microarchitecture, successor to the current Zen 3.

It is rumored that this microarchitecture will support DDR5 memory modules, which will pose that first step so that in the not too distant future we will have access to PCs and laptops in which Having 512 or 1 TB of RAM may not be far-fetched.

