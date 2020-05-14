Mexico City.- Just in the most critical days of the pandemic, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that as soon as productive activities are resumed, he will travel the country again, because he wants to give the signal for the start of works on the Maya Train, the construction of the refinery in Dos Bocas, Tabasco and the reconversion of the remaining six refineries.

The most critical part of the health crisis due to the global pandemic in Mexico has not yet been overcome, and López Obrador envisions on what dates he will be able to resume his tours of the territories where productive activities will resume in the municipalities least affected by Coronavirus, with the warning that it will do so by taking the measures of healthy distance and with acts attended by less than 50 people.

He revealed that during the quarantine he has been able to prepare an agenda to resume the tours that he suspended on April 4 when he made tours of the network of hospitals of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), Secretariat of Marin ( Semar) and the Institute of Security and Social Services for Workers at the Service of the State (ISSSTE) when they were reconverted to serve Covid-19 patients.

During the conference at the National Palace this morning, he said that with the authorization of the specialists he would give the start signal for the works of the Maya Train, a work that will run through Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo —states with high and maximum alert for contagion with orange and red according to the Semaphore – and Chiapas, which has a low level and green.

“I want to restart tours complying with all the necessary measures, what specialists authorize me, Dr. Alcocer and Hugo López-Gatell, they will tell me, I already made the request because I already have a tour plan for the country but it will depend that they authorize it, ”he said.

With visible enthusiasm, López Obrador stopped to forecast details of his agenda, even though he did not set dates for that return, but by then, he said, “we will be able to hug each other again”, gestures that were highly criticized during the health emergency during his tours earlier this year.

“If I can and if they authorize, I want to go give the banderazos, certainly not in rallies, not in rallies, but in acts of less than 50 people with healthy distance, we are still not going to be able to greet them hand in hand, just like that touching heart, but I do want to go see the flag of the beginning of the works of the Maya Train, I want to go to Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo because the bidding processes for four sections, from Palenque to Cancun, are about to be concluded, Like 800 kilometers already, with contracts, it means a lot of job creation ”.

-Once the construction industry is opened, with the measures of healthy distance, security, then I plan to do the same by visiting the refineries, because we have the plan to intensify the rehabilitation of the refineries to process more crude oil in the country ”, at the same time that it would open branches of the Banco del Bienestar. “I already have work ahead,” he concluded.

