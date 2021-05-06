“At the Giro I want to be ahead with the best”

05/06/2021 at 3:59 PM CEST

Marc Soler will go to Italy spin as leader of the Movistar, a race that will serve the Spanish cyclist as a “turning point” to know his limits at the command of the team and to know what his benefits may be in the future.

“I am going to the Giro with great enthusiasm, with enthusiasm, and I want to know how far I can go as a leader to later set other goals,” says Soler three days before the start of the Giro in Turin.

It will be the debut of to usually do as leader of the telephone training, in a new role compared to the usual gregarious one.

“In a big race you have to measure everything much more. Normally I have had to help by losing a lot of time, so the opportunities have been few. In this Giro I will try to be in front with the best as much as possible.”

It will be an important exam for to usually do. It will be at stake to assume the role of leader in some tests or that of gregarious.

“This Giro will be a turning point to know if I can be in a big one as leader and dispute the general or if I should dedicate myself to helping and looking for stages,” he concluded.