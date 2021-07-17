1- Europe cannot with the roofs on the side and back to the falls.

2- The bag is as the sad and blue song said … many problems … many problems and less and less clear things. Fear of heights, growth and inflation.

3- Regarding inflation, the number of operators is growing, who estimate that there is indeed a very important transitory part, but that there are also factors that have come to stay. Total that we are not surprised by anything that takes a long time to go down from 3-4%. This does not help at all.

4- Regarding growth, fear that we are at a growth ceiling. Today the good data of retail sales has returned to encourage the cyclicals but the next data, the Michigan Confidence much worse than expected, has spoiled everything.

5- Today is being the day for the expiration of options and there are many manipulations throughout the day, the last expirations in the US are at 10:15 pm Spanish time. Unreliable day therefore, we will have to wait for Monday.

6- The quants warn that due to the market structure next week will be more volatile. Be careful because the positive seasonality of July ends on Monday approximately.

7- The fear of the virus is growing. Although there are not as many deaths and hospitalizations as in other waves, the fact is that there are many measures that are having to be taken and there is fear that they will slow growth even more.

8- Oil continues to contribute negativity, it has not raised its head since the possible agreement between Saudi Arabia and the Emirates was known.

9- Clear declines in gold that has crashed against the average of 200

10- The bonds with some falls but still continue to surprise everyone with the 10-year yield at 1.30%

Jose Luis Carpathians

The post At the European close in 10 short keys. first appeared on Serenity Markets.