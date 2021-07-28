At the European close in 10 short keys.

1- Europe manages to end two days of consecutive drops.

2- The fact that there is a meeting of the FED at 8:00 p.m. has limited the profit at all times of the day, since it can generate a lot of volatility and the operators have been prudent.

3- The good results that have occurred in Europe have had a positive influence on the day.

4- Likewise the good publications last night in the US of the big three, Google, Microsoft and Apple, all have been better than expected in all their lines.

5- But the biggest positive factor of the day is found in the effort made by the Chinese government, through several articles in the press tonight trying to calm the Chinese markets that had been in general collapse for several days.

6- As if that were not enough, it has been leaked this afternoon that the Chinese government was calling on the country’s largest banks to design a strategy to stop the decline.

7- All of this has calmed down the technology and the nasdaq is again struggling to break the 15,000 resistance, while the SP 500 has recovered from yesterday’s losses and is just above the great resistance 4,400.

8- Oil on the rise after an inventory data with more falls than expected.

9- Santander in Spain has given better results than expected, but is still down more than 3% at this time

10- The technology sector has been the best in Europe with a gain of more than 2%

José Luis Cárpatos.

