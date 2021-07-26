At the European close in 10 short keys.

1- Not very important decreases in Europe, less in the Ibex that has been favored by the rise in the banking sector.

2- The bad night of the Chinese stock market has weighed on the European stock markets, which has collapsed almost 3% after new government regulations in the educational, technological and real estate sectors that have not liked anything.

3- There is also fear that growth has touched night and of course the evidence is more than evident and therefore the bonds remain strong, which worries the stock markets.

4- Japan services PMI contracting, IFO worse than expected in Europe, new home sales in the US worse than expected and Goldman downgrading US growth forecasts.

5- In addition, the growth of the virus again, the fact that the vaccination processes in the US are far from where it was thought and also the observation that the vaccinated are also infected although they suffer the less serious process and can infect, suggests to the market that the impact of the virus, even to a lesser extent, will last much longer than expected.

6- However, the technical trend continues to be bullish on Wall Street and this has prevented it from falling further. The SP 500 keeps trying to break the 4400 and if it passes it goes to 4500 and the Nasdaq remains very strong above 15000 and has a lot of potential as long as it does not lose that level.

7- We are in a very important week in terms of results. Tonight Tesla and many more tech greats in the coming days.

8- On Wednesday meeting of the FED, an issue always very important to take into account.

9- The basic materials sector has risen a lot in Europe, more than 2.7% due to the rise in metals and raw materials in general.

10- The European defensive sectors have had losses.

José Luis Cárpatos.

