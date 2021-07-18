Sergio garcia He appreciated his performance in the mixed zone on the last day: ”Yes, obviously I am happy to have done 66 today. It is certainly a good ending. But golf is fun. I feel like I probably didn’t play as well as I did on Saturday and added seven more shots than today. Sometimes that happens. But I’m proud of the way I fought and didn’t give up. It is a very nice round to finish ”.

His overall analysis of the Open was as follows: “Well, obviously Saturday was the key. I would have liked to do a better result. Not really playing, but I did score better than I did. So if he had been able to do that then he probably would have had a chance on the last day. Unfortunately, I couldn’t do it. And you know, you have to take it as it comes. “

The one from Borriol leaves with the feeling that “it has been a solid week. Obviously I would have liked it to be better. I think we did a lot of good things and some not so good. But at the end of the day we are still positive. We continue to add confidence and we continue to add points to that Ryder Cup list, and I hope we get closer ”, he concluded.