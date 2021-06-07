Well earned he has the nickname Money. Floyd Mayweather is a real money maker and the most important thing is that he knows it perfectly. Naturally, in the conference after his boxing exhibition in front of youtuber Logan Paul, the question about the criticism that he received as soon as the fight was not lacking, and he was clear about it. “When I see that I have the opportunity to do a robbery, a quick robbery, I’ll let you know this there. Everyone can say what they want to say, at the end of the day, I’m the smart one. Because I don’t care if you write well or if you write bad about me, just keep writing about me. Everyone will keep my name there. “, he declared with total sincerity in a press conference.

The fight was eight rounds of three minutes by one rest. Since there were no judges and no knockout occurred, a winner could not be declared. However, if there had been scorecards the contest would have found Mayweather with his arm raised, since at least from the third to the last round he completely dominated Paul. “I am no longer 21 years old. These types of fights and going to many rounds with these young people show my skills. “, the former professional boxer excused himself when asked why he had not been able to knock down his opponent. And it makes some sense, since the youtuber is 26 years old, 18 less than the 44 that the Money document marks, and also marked 15 kilos more on the scale, a difference that would be crazy in a professional fight.

“I had fun with this heavy opponent, even though I didn’t have much experience. I knew it was going to be difficult. I had fun, I’m sure he had fun too and I hope the fans had fun, “continued Floyd, making it clear that it was all pure show for viewers to have a good time watching some hits.

Logan Paul said he was eternally grateful for the opportunity and called for a rematch. On the other hand, Mayweather cooled the matter and maintained that he still does not know what is next for him. “I don’t know what awaits me for my future, but I am going to discuss it with my team. Let’s see what’s next. I did this sport for 25 years. I repeat, I am no more 21 but today I had a lot of fun”.

For this event Floyd will pocket more than 100 million dollars while Paul will take a total of 18 clubs. Not bad, right?

