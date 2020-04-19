At 33 years of age, the striker has a relationship with Nagoya Grampus, from Japan, only until December, and talked about the possibility of returning to the team that revealed him

Hearing requests to return to the club that revealed him since he left, after the Brazilian title of 2017, Jô left open the possibility of returning to Corinthians next year. At 33 years of age, the striker has a contract with Japan’s Nagoya Grampus, only until December.

Jô left Corinthians after being highlighted by the team in winning the 2017 Brazilian Championship (Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians)

– Next year, there is a possibility to think. But we need to wait, see how the coronavirus situation unfolds, which is delaying the lives of everyone who likes football. Not only in football, of course, but in the world – said the player, while participating in a live broadcast on Instagram about Manchester City, England, his former club, this Saturday.

Faced with the economic crisis resulting from the shutdown of football due to the coronavirus pandemic, with matches with no date yet to be expected to return, the Corinthians board has said that it will not make major hires for the rest of the season. And Jô also does not see the possibility of returning to defend the white shirt in 2020.

– I still have a contract with the club in Japan, as I have made clear. There’s no way to nail anything now. Nobody knows when football will return. We need to wait and see what happens next. There’s no way – commented the player.

Formed in the basic categories of Corinthians, Jô accumulates 179 matches and 43 goals for the club. He worked for the professional team between 2003 and 2005, being part of the Brazilian champion squad in 2005. He returned in 2017 and was one of the highlights of the team that won the Paulista and the Brazilian that season.

