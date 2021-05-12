At the ECB there would be an upward revision of the growth forecast for 2021

(Bloomberg) – The eurozone could expand by more than 4% currently projected by the European Central Bank this year as savings emerge and consumption recovers, according to Governing Council member Klaas Knot.

The Dutch policymaker argued that service sector activity is reviving in line with the experiences of other countries that were faster in delivering vaccines, and that the bloc will likely follow a similar path now that it is catching up.

“We can be reassured that the eurozone in the coming months will take exactly the same path, services will also recover, we expect growth of more than 4% throughout the year,” he said at an event on Tuesday night. “I would say there is still significant upside risk actually, and that has to do with pent-up demand.”

The ECB will update its economic projections next month, after having done so for the last time in March. Since then, the speed of inoculations in the bloc has accelerated significantly and the economy has shown resilience despite severe restrictions in countries battling a third wave of infections.

“We have traditionally been very conservative within the ECB, assuming in our baseline projections that the savings rate would return to its pre-coronavirus level, that there would be no pent-up demand,” Knot said. “Personally, I think it’s too conservative an assumption.”

The governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, said in a separate event that if the distribution of vaccines accelerates in the coming weeks, “it is normal to expect that, in fact, the European, global and, of course, Spanish economies begin to see relatively strong economic growth in the coming quarters. “

Original Note: ECB’s Knot Signals Upward Revision to 2021 Growth Forecast

