At the close of Wall Street

Strong rises on Wall Street. As soon as the rebalances appear, the uptrend makes its way. These are the factors to highlight.

1- Turbulent week dominated by end-of-quarter rebalances. They had been announced for a long time and have appeared with great force, having many days of hard news. At the end today this topic has been much calmer and the operators who have seen much less commented.

2- It is not clear that these rebalances have ended, surely not, but McElligott de Nomura warns that Monday may be an important day of counter rebalancing entries, that is, positive ones, of purchases.

Based on your analysis and feedback both yesterday and today, there are many quant funds preparing heavy buying for the remaining three days of the month. These purchases understand that they can offset sales and end with a positive balance.

The truth be told is that since yesterday’s close, buying flows begin to be seen that cannot be explained by the typical short closings.

In short, a market very dominated by technical adjustments until the end of the month and the quarter.

3- The bonds today have problems again. Actually the problems started yesterday at 6:00 p.m. Spanish time. At that time there was a weak result of the 7-year bond auction and since then they have moved weakly.

4- Today the PCE core data has been given, which is the most important inflation measure for the FED and as much as the market insists on being afraid of it, it does not appear. Quite the contrary. The year-on-year has remained at 1.4% when 1.5% was expected and far from the 2% target levels of the FED.

I recommend reading this article, about a Goldman paper on inflation. It has studied all the most important historical pandemics and has been able to determine that when they end inflation does not appear, because aggregate demand does not grow and there is no physical destruction of capital goods.

On the other hand, in wars where aggregate demand does grow and if there is physical destruction, it does end with sharp rises in inflation.

https://serenitymarkets.com/todos-los-comentarios/macro/goldman-estudia-como-evoluciona-la-inflacion-tras-guerras-y-pandemias-con-resultados-interessantes/

5- Bank of America’s bull and bear indicator has dropped from 7.3 to 7.1 for the week. They have it all analyzed with Hartnett’s opinions in this article:

Hartnett says he sees the 3400 on the SP 500 looking easier in the next 6 months than the 4400, although in the short term he does not make clear forecasts.

Very noteworthy was the strong entry of money of more than 45,000 million dollars in the week to cash. You haven’t seen anything like this since the crash. Disturbing, although we dare not interpret this isolated figure, we will be attentive to what it indicates next week.

6- Banks have been leaning all day on the news that the Fed will soon lift the restrictions on dividend payments and on the buy-backs of own shares that it imposed due to the pandemic.

7- Today, open futures positions have been published and it is striking how the shorts in the dollar have gone to a minimum since June 2020.

8- In open positions in the SP 500, we have the following:

As we can see the short hedge funds, but what we want to highlight is the position of the fund managers that follows the market more and that has increased longs by 11,876 contracts. Positive for the market.

9- Oil has risen strongly, giving strength to the energy sector, after starting to fear that the unblocking of the Suez Canal may take longer than expected. The traffic jam that is being assembled is one of the good ones and the turn that must be given if it does not go through there is crazy …

10- The future of the SP 500 after bouncing in the worst moments of the week in its average of 50 towards the end of the session has been planted again in the area of ​​great resistance that goes from 3950 to 4000. This last level is especially important 4000. Very difficult to go to the first.

11- In the last minutes the inflows of money as happened yesterday have been very important and there has been an excellent close with the SP 500 close to historical highs. The broad market that we see in the RSP of equal weighting also very well with rises of 1.8%.

12- In the week the SP 500 rises, thanks to today, 1.57%. The Dow Jones is up 1.36% and the Nasdaq is down 0.58%.

13- On the day:

The Dow Jones rose 452.97 points, or 1.39%, to 33,072.45, the S&P 500 gained 65 points, or 1.66%, to 3,974.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 161.05 points, or 1.24 %, to 13,138.73.

14- The MOC reconfirms the rise as it did yesterday with a new final buyer balance.

Buying imbalances amount to $ 1.7 billion. Selling imbalances remain at 879.3 million.

José Luis Cárpatos.

Investment Director of Gloversia EAF

Advisor to Gloversia Multimercados Equilibrada SICAV and Gloversia Equity SICAV